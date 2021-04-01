Twice As Nice: No. 1 vs No. 2 Lacrosse Showdown on ACC Network

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 North Carolina Men Tonight at 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Syracuse Women Saturday at 11 a.m.

Dedicated All ACC lacrosse show Friday at 10 p.m.

It’s a battle of the unbeatens in ACC men’s and women’s lacrosse this week on ACC Network as No. 1 Duke hosts No. 2 North Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. ET, in men’s lacrosse action, while No. 1 North Carolina hosts No. 2 Syracuse Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in women’s lacrosse.

Chris Cotter and Quint Kessnich will call the action at Duke’s Koskinen Stadium tonight, while Jay Alter and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch have the top-ranked women’s matchup on Saturday live from North Carolina’s Dorrance Field. Halftime of the Syracuse/North Carolina game on Saturday features Sound On with Tari & Amari discussing all things lacrosse while covering the gamut of important and compelling topics within the sport.

Additionally, Friday night’s All ACC, ACCN’s nightly news and information show, will have dedicated coverage of both men’s and women’s matchups, including a recap and analysis of Thursday’s Duke/North Carolina game and a preview of Saturday’s North Carolina/Syracuse contest. Chris Cotter will host Friday’s All ACC at 10 p.m., and will be joined by Paul Carcaterra and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch.

High potent offenses will be on display as the North Carolina (8-0) and Duke (9-0) men own the nation’s top two scoring averages at 18.4 and 17.0 points per game, respectively. Tar Heels’ attackman Chris Gray leads the nation in points with 53 on 30 goals and 23 assists, while Blue Devil midfielder Michael Sowers is second with 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists.

The North Carolina (10-0) and Syracuse (6-0) women both also rank in the top 10 in scoring offense as the Tar Heels stand fourth nationally with 16.90 points per game and the Orange seventh with 16.50 points per game. UNC also boasts the nation’s best scoring defense allowing just 5.40 points per game.

Individually, Jamie Ortega leads the way for the Tar Heels’ offense with 57 points on 43 goals and 14 assists to rank second nationally, while Syracuse has a pair of attackers, Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell, who both rank ninth in the nation totaling 33 points this season.

