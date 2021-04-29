UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Reyes vs. Prochazka May 1 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features top five light heavyweight contenders (#3) Dominick Reyes and (#5) Jiri Prochazka

ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ carry the Main Card at 10 p.m. ET; ESPN2 and ESPN+ air the Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Reyes vs. Prochazka, airing from UFC APEX this Saturday, begins with prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and continues with the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Reyes vs. Prochazka Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main card features top five light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka. Reyes (12-2) is a two-time title challenger who rose through the 205-pound ranks with standout wins over Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and Chris Weidman. He now looks to reinsert himself into the championship conversation by becoming the first man to defeat Prochazka in the UFC. Prochazka (27-3-1), a Czech national Muay Thai champion, holds a 96 percent finishing rate in MMA with 24 of his 27 victories coming by knockout, including his last nine wins in a row. He now plans to keep the momentum from his debut going by finishing Reyes and declaring himself as the next challenger for the belt.

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson, winner of two in a row after four straight losses, takes on Giga Chikadze, who has won his past seven fights and 12 of his past 13.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

Watch The Ultimate Fighter 13: Team Lesnar vs Team Dos Santos (2010) and The Ultimate Fighter 14: Team Bisping vs Team Miller (2011) now available on ESPN+. TUF 13 features all welterweights and finale winner, Tony Ferguson, prior to his appearance as a lightweight in UFC 135. TUF 14 features both featherweights and bantamweights, and a coaches fight between middleweights Michael Bisping and Jason Miller.

ESPN+ Original Content: Destined: Reyes vs. Prochazka, the inside track to Reyes as he prepares to face Prochazka.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 4/30 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka Pre-Show ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Reyes vs. Prochazka ESPN2 Sat., 5/1 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Reyes vs. Prochazka (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Reyes vs. Prochazka (Main Card) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka Post Show* ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Co-Main Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson Undercard Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby Undercard Sean Strickland vs. Krzystof Jotko Undercard Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann Undercard Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina 7:00 PM Feature Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Jonathan Pearce Undercard Kai Kamaka vs. TJ Brown Undercard Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar Undercard Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Corales

