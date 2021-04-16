UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum April 17 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the Main Card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

To subscribe visit com/ufc

com/ufc ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Whittaker vs. Gastelum is set for this Saturday, April 17, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card and prelims will both be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET with UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Whittaker vs. Gastelum on ESPN2, followed by the UFC Fight Night Pre-Show at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Initially set to face each other in 2019, former UFC middleweight champion and No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker (23-5-0) will finally face No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum (17-6-0) in the highly-anticipated main event. Whittaker, whose only loss in his last 12 fights came in a championship bout against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, aims to build on impressive victories against Jared Cannonier and Darren Till in hopes of securing another opportunity for the belt. Fresh off an impressive victory over Ian Heinisch this past February, Gastelum jumped at the opportunity to face his former coaching rival from The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Gastelum, also the TUF season 17 winner, will now attempt to add a third former world champion to his resume in the form of Whittaker and make his way back into the division’s top five.

The co-main event features fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens (28-18, 1NC), who will attempt to turn in another vintage performance against the rising Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) in a lightweight matchup. While Stephens has delivered a series of spectacular knockouts during his 14-year tenure with the UFC, Klose will attempt to make the most of his first UFC co-main event appearance by securing the biggest win of his career.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play man, Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, and former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, as the color commentators. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com

SOCIAL: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+: The Ultimate Fighter 17: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen and The Ultimate Fighter 28: Heavy Hitters are now available on ESPN+ ESPNPlus.com/TUF. Watch TUF 17 winner turned TUF 28 coach, Kelvin Gastelum, before he faces Robert Whittaker in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com/ufc or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (All times ET)



Programming

Fri., 4/16 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Whittaker vs. Gastelum ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Whittaker vs. Gastelum ESPN+ Sat., 4/17 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (PRELIMS) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (MAIN CARD) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Sun., 4/18 12:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Whittaker vs. Gastelum ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 p.m. Main Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Co-Main Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman Undercard Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun Undercard Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz 7:00 p.m. Feature Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Juan Espino Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez Undercard Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush Undercard Zarah Fairin vs. Josiane Nunes Undercard Tony Gravley vs. Anthony Birchak



About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features nine U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

# # #

ESPN / ESPN+

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Danny Chi / [email protected] / 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell / [email protected] / 213-405-4402

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581