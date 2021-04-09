World of X Games April 2021 Lineup

This weekend, Freesurfer 2 premieres the third and fourth episodes of series two on ESPN2. The Freesurfer Series follows the journeys of the world’s best surfers on exotic surf trips around the world to celebrate the soul of surfing, with no judges and no jerseys.

This will be followed by a weekend full of World of X premieres on ABC and ESPN2 on April 24 & 25. The weekend kicks off with Real Mountain Bike 2021 on ABC April 24, with an encore presentation the following day on ESPN2. The first-ever Mountain Bike competition in Real Series history, the competition reconnects Mountain Bike with X Games for the first time since 2013. Real MTB invites six of the world’s top riders to produce their best 90-second video parts, capturing their own unique style and competing for X Games medals.

Then, Street League Skateboarding returns to the underground, bringing premier skate competition back in SLS Unsanctioned 2, April 25 on ESPN2.

L: Rider: Brage Vestavik/ Photo: Emil Sollie

R: Freesurfer / Photo: Mosman Media

Date Time (ET) Show Network April 11 11 p.m. Freesurfer Series 2, Episodes 3 & 4 ESPN2 April 18 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Real Snow 2021 (Encore) Real Ski 2021 (Encore) ESPN2 ESPN2 April 24 2 p.m. Real Mountain Bike 2021 ABC April 25 10 p.m. 11 p.m. Real Mountain Bike 2021 (Encore) SLS Unsanctioned 2 ESPN2 ESPN2

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

