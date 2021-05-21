ESPN, ESPN+ Present Multiple Viewing Options for Friday’s Second Round of PGA Championship

Featured Groups Include Leader Conners, Second-Place Koepka, Hovland

ESPN and ESPN+ will offer fans 12 continuous hours of live coverage of the second round of the 103rd PGA Championship on Friday, May 21, beginning at 7 a.m. ET from The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

Traditional coverage will stream on ESPN+ from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will then shift to ESPN from 1-7 p.m. (or until play concludes).

ESPN+ also will present eight different Featured Groups, four in the morning and another four in the afternoon, including the rounds of Day 1 leader Corey Conners, second-place Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland and multiple other stars of golf.

In the morning hours on Friday, ESPN+ Featured Groups coverage will include:

7:38 a.m. – Corey Conners / Tony Finau / Matt Fitzpatrick (streaming starts 7 a.m.)

7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson / Jason Day / Padraig Harrington

8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm / Tommy Fleetwood / Patrick Reed

8:33 a.m. – Jordan Spieth / Webb Simpson / Will Zalatoris

Later in the day on Friday, Featured Groups feeds will have:

1:03 p.m. – Rickie Fowler / Adam Scott / Tyrrell Hatton

1:47 p.m. – Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele / Lee Westwood

1:58 p.m. – Brooks Koepka / Rory McIlory / Justin Thomas

2:09 p.m. – Collin Morikawa / Bryson DeChambeau / Hideki Matsuyama

ESPN+ also will have a Featured Holes feed of Holes 16-17-18 on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Before live play coverage begins on ESPN at 1 p.m., SportsCenter at the PGA Championship will air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live updates, analysis and in-progress highlights. Matt Barrie and Sage Steele host, joined for analysis by former PGA of America President Suzy Whaley.

ESPN’s full coverage plans for the PGA Championship are available HERE.

Friday at the PGA Championship on ESPN Platforms

Friday, May 21 Second Round 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Coaching Live 7-9 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Coaching Live Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Second Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN

