ESPN Networks to Carry NCAA Field Hockey Championship This Weekend for the First Time in More Than 30 Years

Friday: Semifinals – No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 1 North Carolina and No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan – on ESPN3

Winners advance to Sunday’s Final on ESPNU

ESPN’s extensive 2020-21 NCAA Championship coverage continues this weekend with the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship live from Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina, May 7 and 9. Friday’s national semifinals will be carried on ESPN3 while Sunday’s final will air on ESPNU, marking the first time since the 1987 championship that the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship semifinals and final will be available on an ESPN network.

Top-seeded and reigning NCAA Champion North Carolina will play No. 4 Iowa in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. ET, while No. 2 seed Michigan will face No. 3 Louisville in the second semifinal at 4 p.m. The winners meet in the championship final Sunday at 7 p.m. Additionally, the championship trophy presentation, immediately following the conclusion of the title game, will be carried on ESPN3. Both the semifinals, final and trophy presentation will be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

Mike Corey will handle play-by-play duties while Leah Secondo will provide analysis for all three games. Corey has been the voice of NBC’s Olympic field hockey coverage each of the last three Olympic Games, while Secondo has called the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship for more than 15 years.

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship is one of three women’s NCAA Championship events that has been added to ESPN’s schedule this year, along with ice hockey and cross country. In all, ESPN will showcase a total of 29 NCAA Championships in 2020-21, including 15 NCAA women’s championship events.