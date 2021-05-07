ESPN Promotes Two Executives to Senior Vice President

ESPN today announced it has promoted two executives to the title of Senior Vice President. Brian Lockhart has been promoted to Senior Vice President, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films, overseeing strategy, development, production and integration of all original programming initiatives under the ESPN Films & 30 for 30 umbrella, as well as original series and studio shows on ESPN+. Additionally, ESPN has promoted Mike Shiffman to Senior Vice President, Production and he will continue to oversee all production aspects of ESPN’s basketball categories, including event and studio for the NBA, WNBA and men’s and women’s college basketball.

Lockhart’s promotion was announced by Burke Magnus, Executive Vice President, Programming and Original Content. “Brian is a valued senior leader and an award-winning content creator who brings a vast array of experience and energy to our team,” said Magnus. “As we continue to develop high-quality narrative sports storytelling across a variety of platforms, Brian’s strategic insight, strong leadership, and ability to deliver creative and compelling content, will be fundamental in exploring how we best bring these stories to life for sports fans.”

Shiffman’s promotion was announced by Stephanie Druley, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production. “Mike has repeatedly proven to be instrumental in elevating all of our basketball properties in recent years through his vision, creativity and passion,” said Druley. “He played an integral leadership role in guiding us through the NBA and WNBA Bubbles and continues to drive innovation, including in the ever-changing world of college basketball. We are thrilled for Mike.”

Lockhart joined ESPN in January 2019 as Vice President of ESPN+ Original Content from NFL Media, where he was Vice President and Executive Producer of Original Content. Prior to coming to ESPN, Lockhart, an eight-time Emmy Award-winner, established a reputation as a thoughtful and creative leader and storyteller. During his time at ESPN, his innovative storytelling has enabled our organization to connect with new fans, all while he has led a significant expansion of original series, films, and special projects.

Lockhart has led numerous successful initiatives, including the launch of the Emmy-nominated Peyton’s Places franchise, one of the breakout hits for ESPN+. Lockhart has also guided the expansion of the Detail franchise, as well as the creation of multiple new series including Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg and America’s Caddie with Michael Collins. Additional new series in development and production under his leadership include Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and an extension of the Places franchise that will include David Ortiz, Abby Wambach, Rhonda Rousey, and Eli Manning.

Lockhart is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross.

Shiffman leads a sprawling portfolio of high profile basketball properties, including marquee live events such as the NBA Finals, WNBA Finals, NCAA Women’s National Championship Game, NBA Playoffs, NBA and WNBA Drafts, plus The Jump, NBA Countdown, and College GameDay.

Shiffman began his ESPN career in 2000. Prior to joining the basketball group, he served as Vice President, Content Strategy, SportsCenter and News, and Senior Coordinating Producer of Strategic Content and Coverage. He also had oversight of the Digital Domestic Sports Group, the Universal News Desk, the Assignment Desk, and the Stats and Information group.

As a two-time Sports Emmy Award-winning producer, Shiffman served as the SportsCenter 11 p.m. ET producer (September 2002-June 2006) and coordinating producer (January 2007-June 2008). He also served as senior coordinating producer for the 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. editions (July 2008-April 2011) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. editions (April 2011-October 2012). The versatile producer was also the coordinating producer for NFL Primetime (September 2006-February 2007).

Shiffman is a Miami (Ohio) University alum.

