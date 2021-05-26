ESPN Sunday Night Baseball: Classic Rivalry Continues as First Place St. Louis Cardinals Visit Second Place Chicago Cubs on June 13

ESPN today announced its game selection for the June 13 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo will host the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at 7 p.m. ET. This marks the second Sunday Night Baseball meeting between the classic rivals this season, as the two Clubs squared off on May 23 as well. Entering action on May 26, the Cardinals lead the Cubs by just a half game in the National League Central.

The Cubs vs. Cardinals telecast on May 23 generated an average audience of 1,529,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. This is up 24 percent from the 2020 Sunday Night Baseball full season average. Overall, Sunday Night Baseball is averaging nearly 1.6 million viewers (1,599,000) in 2021, up 29 percent from the 2020 full season average.

Several key demos, including women and youth audiences, are driving the success of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell in 2021. The exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week is up 36 percent in P18-49, 30 percent in P12-24 and 29 percent in W18+.

The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney provide commentary each week. Sunday Night Baseball is available to stream on the ESPN App and is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball each week with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech serves as host with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. Additionally, ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributes reports and updates to Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown.

On deck: upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule

Date Game May 30 Atlanta Braves at New York Mets June 6 Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees June 13 St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

-30-