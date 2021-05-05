ESPN to Televise Mother’s Day NBA Doubleheader Featuring Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers

ESPN will televise a Mother’s Day NBA doubleheader this Sunday, May 9. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. Mark Jones and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will provide remote commentary with Lisa Salters reporting on site. The telecast will be exclusive in Miami. ESPN Radio coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Sean Kelley and Jon Barry on the call.

NBA Countdown will lead into the game on ABC beginning at 12 p.m. hosted by Maria Taylor alongside ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle visit the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Pasch and ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson will be on the call at Madison Square Garden. The telecast will be exclusive in New York and subject to blackouts in the Los Angeles market.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 3 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth hosts the show and will preview the Knicks vs. Clippers matchup with ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Friday Doubleheader

ESPN’s Friday NBA doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. as the Celtics visit the Chicago Bulls. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will provide on-site commentary with ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Ariel Helwani. NBA Countdown will lead into the game beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The telecast will be exclusive in the Chicago market and subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market.

At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis visit the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. Mark Jones will provide remote commentary with Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Zach lowe, Vince Carter and Brian Windhorst.

This week on ESPN.com, Zach Lowe covers the Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela, a stabilizing force for one of the hottest teams heading toward the postseason. Plus, Tim MacMahon highlights the Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles trying to complete one of the best offensive seasons ever. On Thursday, Kirk Goldsberry explores how Joel Embiid might be the postseason’s most important player. Additional NBA content, including updated play-in tournament information and this week’s power rankings is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Fri, May 7 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Chicago Bulls Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Ariel Helwani ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers* vs. Portland Trail Blazers Mark Jones, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 9 1 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Lisa Salters ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Jon Barry ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers* Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

*blackout restrictions apply to local markets

-30-