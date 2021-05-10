Holiday Baseball: ESPN to Televise Memorial Day Tripleheader Featuring First Place Boston Red Sox Visiting Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves Host New York Mets May 17 on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA

ESPN will televise a Memorial Day tripleheader on Monday, May 31, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Approximately ten hours of MLB game coverage begins with the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz visiting the Baltimore Orioles and Cedric Mullins in a full national ESPN telecast. Immediately following at 4 p.m., the first place Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts visit the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on ESPN. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market. ESPN caps its Memorial Day slate with Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA, featuring the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Santana hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and Adam Frazier in a full national telecast.

Other upcoming ESPN MLB weeknight action includes the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout visiting the Astros and Altuve on May 10 in a full national Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA telecast beginning at 8 p.m. The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena host the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in New York market.

The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman on Monday Night Baseball on May 17 at 7 p.m. The Yankees return to ESPN Tuesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. as they visit the Texas Rangers and Adolis García. The game will be subject to blackouts in the New York market.

ESPN+ continues streaming a game every day. All ESPN MLB games and content are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Holiday Baseball and Weeknight Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Mon, May 10 8 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App Tue, May 11 7 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire ESPN, ESPN App Mon, May 17 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App Tue, May 18 8 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Texas Rangers

Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire ESPN, ESPN App Mon, May 31 1 p.m. Holiday Baseball:

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Holiday Baseball:

Boston Red Sox* vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals

Telecast Presented by USAA ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, May 10 6:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Tue, May 11 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Wed, May 12 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves Thu, May 13 8:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Fri, May 14 10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, May 15 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sun, May 16 2 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Mon, May 17 10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Tue, May 18 9:30 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels Wed, May 19 1 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Thu, May 20 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Fri, May 21 10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Sat, May 22 3 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, May 23 4 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, May 24 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Wed, May 26 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Thu, May 27 8 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, May 28 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, May 29 10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Mon, May 31 4 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games