Holiday Baseball: ESPN to Televise Memorial Day Tripleheader Featuring First Place Boston Red Sox Visiting Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves Host New York Mets May 17 on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA
ESPN will televise a Memorial Day tripleheader on Monday, May 31, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Approximately ten hours of MLB game coverage begins with the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz visiting the Baltimore Orioles and Cedric Mullins in a full national ESPN telecast. Immediately following at 4 p.m., the first place Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts visit the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on ESPN. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market. ESPN caps its Memorial Day slate with Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA, featuring the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Santana hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and Adam Frazier in a full national telecast.
Other upcoming ESPN MLB weeknight action includes the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout visiting the Astros and Altuve on May 10 in a full national Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA telecast beginning at 8 p.m. The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena host the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in New York market.
The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman on Monday Night Baseball on May 17 at 7 p.m. The Yankees return to ESPN Tuesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. as they visit the Texas Rangers and Adolis García. The game will be subject to blackouts in the New York market.
ESPN+ continues streaming a game every day. All ESPN MLB games and content are also available on the ESPN App.
Upcoming ESPN Holiday Baseball and Weeknight Game Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platforms
|Mon, May 10
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros
Telecast Presented by USAA
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Tue, May 11
|7 p.m.
|New York Yankees* vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Mon, May 17
|7 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
Telecast Presented by USAA
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Tue, May 18
|8 p.m.
|New York Yankees* vs. Texas Rangers
Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Mon, May 31
|1 p.m.
|Holiday Baseball:
Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
|ESPN, ESPN App
|4 p.m.
|Holiday Baseball:
Boston Red Sox* vs. Houston Astros
|ESPN, ESPN App
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals
Telecast Presented by USAA
|ESPN, ESPN App
*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets
Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, May 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Tue, May 11
|7 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
|Wed, May 12
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves
|Thu, May 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
|Fri, May 14
|10 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Sat, May 15
|1 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Sun, May 16
|2 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
|Mon, May 17
|10 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
|Tue, May 18
|9:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Wed, May 19
|1 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins
|Thu, May 20
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves
|Fri, May 21
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres
|Sat, May 22
|3 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
|Sun, May 23
|4 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Mon, May 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins
|Wed, May 26
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox
|Thu, May 27
|8 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox
|Fri, May 28
|2 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sat, May 29
|10 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sun, May 31
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals
|Mon, May 31
|4 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games