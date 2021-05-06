Inaugural Real Mountain Bike Competition Delivers Highest Audience in Real Series History

After 12 years of Real Series video competitions, Real Mountain Bike made its debut in a dominant fashion – delivering the highest audience and most watched video part and ender in Real Series history.

Across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, Real Mountain Bike total video views reached nearly 25 million. In addition, Danny MacAskill’s video part saw the greatest numbers on YouTube where it currently has more than 2.4 million views and reached as high as 29th among trending videos in the United States. Brage Vestavik’s ender section outperformed all previous Real Series content on Instagram and TikTok, delivering 1.3 million views on Instagram Reels and 7.3 million views on TikTok.

In 2021, Real Ski, Real Snow and Real Mountain Bike videos currently total more than 42 million views and have delivered more than 116 million total impressions. Real Ski videos delivered more than six million more total views and Real Snow delivered nearly two million more total views than the 2020 competitions.

