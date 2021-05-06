Kelly Stewart Joins ESPN as Sports Betting Analyst

Bringing her unique background as one of the industry’s foremost handicappers, Kelly Stewart is joining ESPN as a sports betting analyst, expanding the network’s roster of analysts as coverage of sports betting continues to grow across ESPN’s platforms.

Known on social media as @KellyInVegas, Stewart will serve as an analyst on ESPN’s daily sports betting news and information program Daily Wager along with the Daily Wager podcast and other ESPN sports betting platforms including radio shows, podcasts and specials as well as on SportsCenter and across the network’s other programs. She will begin in June.

“Having an experienced voice like Kelly Stewart join us better positions us to expand our sports betting content going forward,” said Scott Clark, ESPN senior coordinating producer, who oversees sports betting production. “She’ll be an important asset to all that we are doing in the space and like the rest of our sports betting team, she will be busy.”

Breaking into the sports betting scene over the last decade, Stewart most recently has been an analyst for Bleacher Report and for WagerTalk.com, Stewart also has appeared across multiple other platforms over the years including betting programs and websites, ESPN Radio in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and more. Stewart was featured in the Showtime docu-series ACTION in 2019.

In 2012, Stewart gained notoriety in the sports betting world for winning an 85/1, three-team moneyline college football parlay and added to her resume by cashing the 2014 “Mini Contest” in the Westgate’s prestigious SuperContest.

A native of Manhattan, Kansas, Stewart earned a degree in Business Administration, specializing in Marketing, and a minor in Leadership Studies at Kansas State University.

“I’m very excited about my opportunity to work for ESPN,” said Stewart. “As a kid from small town Kansas, I grew up watching Kansas State teams during the Bill Snyder era and was immediately hooked on sports.

“Gambling has always been a part of my life, starting with wagering against friends on the outcome of events to playing cards and rolling dice,” she said. “I guess you could say the move to Las Vegas after college was just a natural progression for me, and I quickly gravitated to legal sports betting. I was privileged to be mentored by some of the best in the business.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my expertise with ESPN viewers and sports fan everywhere.”

Stewart joins other ESPN sports betting analysts including Daily Wager host and analyst Doug Kezirian, Bet hosts and analysts Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum, and contributors Anita Marks, “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, Chris “The Bear” Fallica and Jordan Schultz along with betting industry reporter David Purdum.

Click HERE to visit ESPN sports betting media kit for news releases, bios and other information.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]