Mickelson, Koepka Battle Will Highlight ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Final Round

ESPN, ESPN+ Airing Traditional Coverage Starting with First Tee Shot Sunday Morning

As Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka compete in the final group in Sunday’s concluding round of the 103rd PGA Championship, golf fans will have the option of focusing entirely on the lead duo in ESPN+ Featured Group coverage from The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. ESPN+ will offer six different Featured Groups for the final round.

In addition to the streaming Featured Groups, ESPN and ESPN+ also will offer live traditional coverage of the final round from 7:30-10 a.m. ET (ESPN+) and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN).

Mickelson, seeking his second PGA Championship title, starts the final round with a one-stroke lead over Koepka, winner of the event in 2018 and 2019. The ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will follow their every move from their 2:30 p.m. opening tee shots to their final putts of the tournament.

The six ESPN+ Featured Groups on Sunday will include four in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Sunday morning’s ESPN+ Featured Groups:

8:40 a.m. — Bubba Watson (+6) / Tom Hoge (+7)

9:00 a.m. — Daniel Berger (+6) / Russell Henley (+6)

9:40 a.m. — Rory McIlroy (+5) / Stewart Cink (+5)

10:20 a.m. — Justin Rose (+4) / Lee Westwood (+4)

Afternoon Featured Groups on ESPN+:

1:20 p.m. — Jordan Spieth (E) / Rickie Fowler (E)

2:30 p.m. — Phil Mickelson (-7) / Brooks Koepka (-6)

Also on Sunday, ESPN+ will offer a Featured Holes stream from Holes 15-16-17 at The Ocean Course beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue coverage from the PGA Championship through the conclusion of the tournament.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

-30-

Media contact:

[email protected] (ESPN+)

[email protected] (ESPN)