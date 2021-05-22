Mickelson, Oosthuizen, Koepka Among Stars in ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Third Round

Phil Mickelson and Louie Oosthuizen, who begin Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship tied for the lead, are among the stars of golf who will be highlighted in a full day of ESPN+ Featured Group coverage from the 103rd edition of the historic golf championship, being played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

In addition to six different Featured Groups during the day on Saturday, ESPN and ESPN+ also will offer live traditional coverage of the third round from the opening tee shot at 7:30 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ESPN+ will stream coverage from 7:30-10 a.m. and then play shifts to ESPN from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Along with the co-leaders, others in the Featured Group coverage will include the pairing of third-place Brooks Koepka and Brandon Grace, who is part of a three-way tie for fourth entering the third round. ESPN+ will have four Featured Groups in the morning hours and then two in the afternoon.

Saturday morning’s ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

8:40 a.m. – Webb Simpson / Ben Cook

8:50 a.m. — Patrick Reed / Billy Horschel

10:00 a.m. — Jordan Spieth / Lucas Herbert

10:30 a.m. — Rory McIlroy / Adam Hadwin

Afternoon Featured Groups on ESPN+ will be:

2:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka / Brandon Grace

2:40 p.m. — Phil Mickelson / Louie Oosthuizen (co-leaders)

Also on Saturday, ESPN+ will offer a Featured Holes stream from Holes 15-16-17 at The Ocean Course beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue coverage from the PGA Championship all weekend.

