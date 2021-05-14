NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday on ESPNU

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 15, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Hempstead, N.Y., and South Bend, Ind.

Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals on Saturday, May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) and the national championship game on Monday, May 31 (1 p.m.) will all air on ESPN2.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff

and Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain and National Attacker of the Year in 2001), Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia)

Cotter and Carcaterra will call quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y., while Shroff and Kessenich handle the games originating from South Bend, Ind.

Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.; Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Ward and former Johns Hopkins head coach David Pietramala

Additional details on ESPN’s championship weekend presentation will be revealed later this month.

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Sat, May 15 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Monmouth vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Rutgers vs. No. 8 Lehigh

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)

Drexel vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Mike Monaco, Matt Ward ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)

Syracuse vs. No. 5 Georgetown

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ESPNU Sun, May 16 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Bryant vs. No. 4 Virginia

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)

Vermont vs. No. 3 Maryland

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

High Point vs. No. 2 Duke

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)

Loyola Maryland vs. No. 7 Denver

Mike Monaco, Matt Ward ESPNU Sat, May 22 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)

Quarterfinal #1

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)

Quarterfinal #2

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU Sun, May 23 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

Quarterfinal #3

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

Quarterfinal #4

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich ESPNU Sat, May 29 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #1

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #2

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Mon, May 31 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.)

Title Game

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2

