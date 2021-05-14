NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday on ESPNU

College Sports (Miscellaneous)

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday on ESPNU

Former Johns Hopkins Head Coach David Pietramala Joins Championship Weekend Studio Coverage

Photo of Anna Negron Anna Negron Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 15, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Hempstead, N.Y., and South Bend, Ind.

Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals on Saturday, May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) and the national championship game on Monday, May 31 (1 p.m.) will all air on ESPN2.

Commentators

  • Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff
  • Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain and National Attacker of the Year in 2001), Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia)
  • Cotter and Carcaterra will call quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y., while Shroff and Kessenich handle the games originating from South Bend, Ind.
  • Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.; Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Ward and former Johns Hopkins head coach David Pietramala

Additional details on ESPN’s championship weekend presentation will be revealed later this month.

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network
Sat, May 15 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Monmouth vs. No. 1 North Carolina
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch		 ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
Rutgers vs. No. 8 Lehigh
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPNU
5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)
Drexel vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Mike Monaco, Matt Ward		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)
Syracuse vs. No. 5 Georgetown
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich		 ESPNU
Sun, May 16 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
Bryant vs. No. 4 Virginia
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)
Vermont vs. No. 3 Maryland
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich		 ESPNU
5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
High Point vs. No. 2 Duke
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)
Loyola Maryland vs. No. 7 Denver
Mike Monaco, Matt Ward		 ESPNU
Sat, May 22 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)
Quarterfinal #1
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)
Quarterfinal #2
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPNU
Sun, May 23 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
Quarterfinal #3
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich		 ESPNU
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
Quarterfinal #4
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich		 ESPNU
Sat, May 29 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #1
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #2
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Mon, May 31 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.)
Title Game
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2

-30-

Photo of Anna Negron

Anna Negron

It was always a dream of mine to work at ESPN, and here I am! I joined the College Sports PR team in March 2016. Hailing from the great Garden State, I graduated from Seton Hall University (Go Pirates!) with a degree in sport management, where I not only sang the National Anthem at games, but was also a member of the Seton Hall Sapphires Dance Team and a student reporter for Pirate Sports Network. Before joining ESPN, I served as a Public Relations Associate for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Back to top button
Close