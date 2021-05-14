College Sports (Miscellaneous)
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday on ESPNU
Former Johns Hopkins Head Coach David Pietramala Joins Championship Weekend Studio Coverage
ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 15, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Hempstead, N.Y., and South Bend, Ind.
Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals on Saturday, May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) and the national championship game on Monday, May 31 (1 p.m.) will all air on ESPN2.
Commentators
- Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff
- Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain and National Attacker of the Year in 2001), Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia)
- Cotter and Carcaterra will call quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y., while Shroff and Kessenich handle the games originating from South Bend, Ind.
- Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.; Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Ward and former Johns Hopkins head coach David Pietramala
Additional details on ESPN’s championship weekend presentation will be revealed later this month.
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/Commentators
|Network
|Sat, May 15
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Monmouth vs. No. 1 North Carolina
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
Rutgers vs. No. 8 Lehigh
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)
Drexel vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Mike Monaco, Matt Ward
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)
Syracuse vs. No. 5 Georgetown
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 16
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
Bryant vs. No. 4 Virginia
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Capitol One Field (College Park, Md.)
Vermont vs. No. 3 Maryland
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
High Point vs. No. 2 Duke
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (Denver, Colo.)
Loyola Maryland vs. No. 7 Denver
Mike Monaco, Matt Ward
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)
Quarterfinal #1
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.)
Quarterfinal #2
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 23
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
Quarterfinal #3
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Arlotta Family Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
Quarterfinal #4
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 29
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #1
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) Semifinals #2
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Mon, May 31
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.)
Title Game
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
