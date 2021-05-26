On Deck: First Place New York Mets, with deGrom Projected to Start, Host Second Place Atlanta Braves on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell May 30

Defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Visit Astros Tonight on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire

The first place New York Mets, with Jacob deGrom projected to take the mound, will host the second place Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell on May 30 at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be mic’d up during the game telecast. Plus, Olney will interview Dom Smith this week, with their conversation airing during Sunday Night Baseball.

Through eight telecasts, Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up 29 percent from the 2020 full season average and has experienced double-digit increases in key demos, including among women and youth audiences, according to Nielsen. For more information on Sunday Night Baseball viewership, visit ESPN Press Room.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Host Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will preview the game, plus interview deGrom’s Mets teammates, who will explain how the pitcher keeps getting better.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live at 6:30 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Hosts Gary Striewski, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates will examine deGrom’s dominance and welcome a special guest, former Big Leaguer and two-time All-Star Carlos Gomez. The group will also look at their favorite plays from the week in the segment, “You Love to See It.”

Baseball Tonight continues to break down the news and analysis of the day across ESPN platforms including The Baseball Tonight Podcast with Buster Olney and Baseball Tonight Extra. This week on the podcast, Olney will interview jeweler Jorge Rodriguez, whose clients include Acuña and Fernando Tatis Jr. ESPN’s new YouTube series, Baseball Tonight Extra, features a rotating cast of ESPN MLB Insiders, analysts and guests including Kurkjian, Passan, Striewski, Lee, Kiley McDaniel and Alden Gonzalez, who will share reaction to breaking news and major storylines.

Tonight, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy visit the Astros on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire at 7:30 p.m. Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian and Marly Rivera will provide commentary. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

As previously announced, ESPN will televise a Memorial Day tripleheader on Monday, May 31, starting at 1 p.m. Coverage begins with the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz visiting the Baltimore Orioles and Trey Mancini in a full national ESPN telecast. Commentator Tom Hart and MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs will be on the call.

Immediately following at 4 p.m. on ESPN, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts visit the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve. The team of Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian and Rivera will provide commentary. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market. Roxy Bernstein and Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN closes out its Memorial Day lineup at 8 p.m. with Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA, featuring the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Santana hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds in a full national telecast. Commentator Dan Shulman, MLB analyst Doug Glanville and Passan will provide commentary.

ESPN’s Memorial Day weekend slate also includes ESPN Radio coverage of the Astros hosting the San Diego Padres and Tatis Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with Ravech and Kurkjian on the call.

On Wednesday, June 2, at 8 p.m., the Red Sox and Astros return to ESPN for a full national telecast on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire with Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian and Rivera on the call.

This week on ESPN.com, the season-long series on the “State of Baseball” continues, featuring ESPN MLB insiders sharing their views on the future of the game. Also this week, Olney profiles St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Additional MLB content, including ESPN’s MLB Draft coverage and Power Rankings, can be found on ESPN.com.

ESPN+ continues streaming a game every day. All ESPN MLB games and content are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Baseball and Weeknight Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, May 26 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Los Angeles Dodgers* vs. Houston Astros Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App Sat, May 29 3:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, ESPN Radio Sun, May 30 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented Taco Bell: Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Mon, May 31 1 p.m. Holiday Baseball: Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Tom Hart, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Holiday Baseball: Boston Red Sox* vs. Houston Astros Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 8 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals Dan Shulman, Doug Glanville, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Jun 2 8 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, May 26 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Thu, May 27 8 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, May 28 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, May 29 10 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, May 31 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Mon, May 31 4 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

