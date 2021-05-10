Original Programming and Spring Championships Coverage Highlight This Week’s ACC Network Slate

All Access The ACC Life Returns Tonight at 8 p.m. ET

Softball, Outdoor Track and Field and Rowing Championships This Week on ACCN and ACCNX

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, continues to spotlight student-athletes from across the conference and in all sports celebrating some of the best and brightest the conference has to offer. Upcoming programming on the network features another installment of All Access The ACC Life and coverage of the ACC Softball, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field and Rowing Championships.

All Access The ACC Life

All Access The ACC Life gives a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents and fans. The fourth installment of this 30-minute program, premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET, features an inside look at second-year program Clemson softball and infielders Casey Bigham and Kyah Keller, Miami baseball and infielder Alex Toral and catcher Adrian Del Castillo, and 19-time ACC Champion Virginia rowing. The show includes unprecedented access into the life of these student-athletes as they balance academics, practices and competition while following safety protocols during a global pandemic.

All Access The ACC Life debuted in March of 2020. The following programs have been featured in this series:

Episode 1: Hayden and Trent Hidlay (NC State wrestling), Emila Migliaccio (Wake Forest women’s golf), Ryan Kros (Virginia Tech men’s tennis, Corps of Cadets member)

Episode 2: North Carolina field hockey, Pitt volleyball

Episode 3: Louisville women’s basketball, Florida State track & field, Georgia Tech swimming & diving

Episode 4: Clemson softball, Miami baseball, Virginia rowing

ACC Spring Championships Continue on ACCN and ACCNX

ACCN’s coverage of the ACC’s spring championships continues this week with softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and rowing all being contested. Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Louisville, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 12 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14. ESPN2 has the title game at noon on Saturday, May 15. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by NC State is set for 2-9 p.m., Thursday, May 13 – Saturday, May 15 on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. from 8-10 a.m. on May 14 and 15.

Additionally, the “best of the championship” programming on ACCN for rowing is slated for Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m., while outdoor track & field will air Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m. These championship specials will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

Date Time (ET) Program/Event Network Mon, May 10 8 p.m. All Access The ACC Life ACCN Wed, May 12 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACCN Thu, May 13 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal #1 Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACCN 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Shawn Kenney, Larry Rawson ACCNX 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal #2 Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal #3 Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal #4 Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACCN Fri, May 14 8-10 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Prelims Mark Perzel, Amanda Polk ACCNX 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Shawn Kenney, Larry Rawson ACCNX 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal #1 Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal #2 Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACCN Sat, May 15 8-10 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Finals Mark Perzel, Amanda Polk ACCNX 2-9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Shawn Kenney, Larry Rawson ACCNX Sun, May 23 7 p.m. ACC Rowing Championship ACCN Mon, May 24 6 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship ACCN

