Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Game Selections: St. Louis Cardinals Visit Atlanta Braves for ESPN’s Exclusive, National Game of the Week on June 20

ESPN today announced its game selections for the June 20 and Labor Day weekend editions of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman on Sunday, June 20, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. This will be the third time the Cardinals, first place in the National League Central entering action on May 28, will appear on Sunday Night Baseball this season.

The Labor Day weekend edition of Sunday Night Baseball will showcase the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants rivalry. The Defending World Series Champion Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the Giants and Mike Yastrzemski on September 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney provide commentary each week. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech hosts, alongside ESPN MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, with ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing.

To date, Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up 29% from the 2020 full season average, according to Nielsen, with several key demos driving the success including women & youth audiences. For more information on Sunday Night Baseball viewership, visit ESPN Press Room.

On deck: upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game May 30 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets June 6 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees June 13 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs June 20 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves July 4 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees July 15 7 p.m. Thursday MLB second-half opener:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees July 18 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Sept 5 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Sept 12 8 p.m.* New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

*special start time

