The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega Debuts Tuesday, June 1, Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN to Air Launch Party Preview Show, Tuesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET

The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed UFC reality series, debuts Tuesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega – the 29th season of the iconic reality series – will see UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ will debut a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.

Following the series, the two coaches will prepare to square off for the featherweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future.

Watch TUF-related content across ESPN platforms:

ESPN: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Launch Party, preview show co-hosted by Arnolt and Lavin, Tue., May 25 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

All 12 TUF 29 episodes will simultaneously be available with Spanish-language subtitles on ESPN+

ESPN+ VOD: of All 28 seasons of TUF available Tue., May 25

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

About The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (22-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) is unbeaten in almost eight years, including nine straight wins in the UFC. Volkanovski proved himself as one of UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters with two title fight victories over Max Holloway, along with dominant performances against Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins. Volkanovski now hopes to experience the same type of success in his first opportunity as a head coach.

Ortega (15-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) is determined to make 2021 the year his UFC title dreams become a reality. Two years removed from his first title challenge, Ortega hopes to apply the same skills that helped him defeat the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano, to foster the careers of future UFC stars.

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHTS

Daniel Argueta | 27 | 5-0 | Chicago, IL

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1 | Spokane, WA

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0 | Deerfield Beach, FL

Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6 | Sacramento, CA

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0 | Fall River, MA

Joshua Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5 | Spokane, WA

Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1 | Kiev, Ukraine

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2 | Houston, TX

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1 | Kotzbue, AK

Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1 | Philadelphia, PA

Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1 | Charlotte, NC

Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1 | Las Vegas, NV

Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0 | Decatur, GA

Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0 | Las Vegas, NV

Kemran Lachinov | 30 | 10-3 | West Springfield, MA

Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1 | Rio Grande Valley, TX

*All athletes are subject to change

Lunes, 24 de mayo de 2021

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega hace su debut el martes 1.° de junio, en exclusivo en ESPN+

ESPN transmitirá Launch Party, la previa, el martes 25 de mayo a las 9 p.m. ET (hora del Este)

Los 12 episodios de TUF 29 estarán disponibles en simultáneo con subtítulos en español en ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter, la aclamada serie reality del UFC, hará su debut el martes 1.° de junio a las 9 p.m. ET (hora del Este), en exclusivo en ESPN+. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, la 29.° temporada de esta emblemática serie reality, será el punto de encuentro del campeón de peso pluma del UFC® Alexander Volkanovski y el retador número 2 Brian Ortega , cada uno como entrenador de peleadores de peso gallo y peso mediano, en busca de un codiciado contrato con UFC. Todos los martes, ESPN+ presentará un nuevo episodio de TUF 29, seguido por After TUF, un programa post a cada episodio, presentado por Charly Arnolt , con el debut en ESPN de TJ Lavin, conductor del programa reality The Challenge, como analista.

Los 12 episodios de TUF 29 estarán disponibles en simultáneo con subtítulos en español en ESPN+.

Luego de la serie, los dos entrenadores se prepararán para un enfrentamiento por el título de peso pluma en una fecha por anunciar.

Contenido relacionado con TUF en las plataformas de ESPN:

ESPN: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Launch Party, programa previo presentado conjuntamente por Arnolt y Lavin; martes 25 de mayo a las 9 p.m. ET (hora del Este) en ESPN

Video por demanda en ESPN+ de todas las 28 temporadas de TUF , disponible el martes 25 de mayo

, disponible el martes 25 de mayo com: TUF 29—página dedicada a todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la temporada; lanza el martes 25 de mayo Cómo ver The Ultimate Fighter en ESPN+ y otras historias de MMA

SOCIAL: @ESPNMMA Twitter , Facebook e Instagram .

The Ultimate Fighter es la emblemática serie reality que sirve de plataforma para presentar a los millones de fanáticos del UFC los futuros campeones y los principales retadores del deporte. Algunos de los nombres que han participado en The Ultimate Fighter, incluyen: Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall y muchos otros.

Acerca de The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

El campeón indiscutido de peso pluma del UFC, Volkanovski (22-1, con base en Windang, Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia) se ha mantenido invicto por casi ocho años, incluyendo nueve victorias consecutivas en el UFC. Volkanovski ha demostrado ser uno de los mejores peleadores libra por libra del UFC, con dos victorias por el título contra Max Holloway, junto a peleas dominantes contra Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes y Darren Elkins. Volkanovski ahora espera repetir el mismo éxito en su primera oportunidad como entrenador principal.

Ortega (15-1, basado en Los Ángeles, California) está decidido a concretar su sueño de finalmente obtener el título del UFC en el 2021. Luego de dos años de su primer reto por el título, Ortega espera aplicar las mismas destrezas que le permitieron vencer a contrincantes tales como Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson y Renato Moicano, para promover las carreras de las futuras estrellas de UFC.

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega (nombre, edad, récord profesional y lugar de base):

PESO GALLO MASCULINO

Daniel Argueta | 27 | 5-0 | Chicago, IL

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1 | Spokane, WA

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0 | Deerfield Beach, FL

Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6 | Sacramento, CA

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0 | Fall River, MA

Joshua Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5 | Spokane, WA

Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1 | Kiev, Ucrania

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2 | Houston, TX

PESO MEDIANO

Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1 | Kotzbue, AK

Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1 | Filadelfia, PA

Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1 | Charlotte, NC

Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1 | Las Vegas, NV

Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0 | Decatur, GA

Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0 | Las Vegas, NV

Kemran Lachinov | 30 | 10-3 | West Springfield, MA

Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1 | Rio Grande Valley, TX

*La lista de deportistas podría cambiar.