The Road to the WCWS Starts Here: Every Moment of the NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Live on ESPN Networks
- As Many as 112 Games May 20-23
- 7Innings Live Provides Studio Coverage of all 16 Sites
Complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Softball Regionals returns to ESPN with every game from all 16 sites available on ESPN Networks. Regional play will take place Thursday, May 20 through Sunday May 23, with as many as 112 games played over four days.
7Innings Live will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout regional play with Kris Budden and Holly Rowe hosting alongside analysts Jessica Mendoza and Jen Schroeder. Mendoza was a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008). Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA. 7Innings Live will be available on ESPN3 Friday-Sunday beginning at Noon ET until after the last game each day, and on ESPN on Sunday from 3 – 4 p.m.
By the Numbers
The field of 64 teams set to compete was announced Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2 during the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to the Super Regional Round (May 27-30), reducing the field to just 16 teams.
The Oklahoma Sooners lead the way as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Alabama. No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 Arizona, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 Duke, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Washington.
- The SEC leads with the most schools to receive bids at 12, followed by the Pac-12 at 6. Eight SEC schools and four Pac-12 schools will serve as regional host sites.
- Six schools will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance: Clemson – the only school in its first full season, Duke, George Washington, Morgan State, South Dakota State and Villanova.
- UCLA makes its 36th appearance, the most by any school. Arizona is making its 34th consecutive appearance, the longest streak in tournament history.
NCAA Division I Softball Regional Schedule
Norman Regional
Top Seed: Oklahoma
PxP: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|6 p.m.
|Wichita State vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Morgan State vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|4 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Los Angeles Regional
Top Seed: UCLA
PxP: Mark Neely
Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|8 p.m.
|Fresno State vs. Minnesota
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|Long Beach State vs. No. 2 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 22
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Tuscaloosa Regional
Top Seed: Alabama
PxP: Eric Frede
Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|3 p.m.
|Troy vs. Clemson
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Alabama State at No. 3 Alabama
|SECN
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Gainesville Regional
Top Seed: Florida
PxP: Beth Mowins
Analyst: Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|2 p.m.
|USF vs. No. 4 Florida
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|South Alabama vs. Baylor
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|Noon
|Game 6
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Stillwater Regional
Top Seed: Oklahoma State
PxP: Clay Matvick
Analyst: Natasha Watley – four-time All-American at UCLA and two-time Olympic medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|2 p.m.
|Campbell vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State
|ESPN3
|4:30 p.m.
|Boston vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Fayetteville Regional
Top Seed: Arkansas
PxP: Mike Corey
Analyst: Leah Amico – three-time All-American and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1997) at Arizona, three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|1 p.m.
|Manhattan vs. No. 6 Arkansas
|SECN
|3:30 p.m.
|South Dakota State vs. Stanford
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|4 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Baton Rouge Regional
Top Seed: LSU
PxP: Alex Loeb
Analyst: Megan Willis – two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Texas
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|4 p.m.
|McNeese vs. No. 7 LSU
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|George Washington vs. Louisiana
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|3 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|Game 7
|TBD
Columbia Regional
Top Seed: Missouri
PxP: Tyler Denning
Analyst: Tori Vidales – current player for Athletes Unlimited, Cuban Comets and the Mexican National Team, two-time All-American at Texas A&M
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|2 p.m.
|Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State
|ESPN3
|4:30 p.m.
|UIC vs. No. 8 Missouri
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Knoxville Regional
Top Seed: Tennessee
PxP: Tiffany Greene
Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|Noon
|James Madison vs. Liberty
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Tennessee
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|Noon
|Game 6
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Tallahassee Regional
Top Seed: Florida State
PxP: Jenn Hildreth
Analyst: Brittany McKinney – four-year starter and second team All-ACC (2009) at North Carolina
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|2 p.m.
|UCF vs. Auburn
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Kennesaw State vs. No. 10 Florida State
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|2 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Tucson Regional
Top Seed: Arizona
PxP: Jonathan Yardley
Analyst: Amanda Freed – three-time All-American and national champion (1999) at UCLA, Olympic gold medalist (2004)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|6 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|UMBC vs. No. 11 Arizona
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|5 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|10:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Austin Regional
Top Seed: Texas
PxP: Kevin Brown
Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M
Reporter: Jalyn Johnson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|5 p.m.
|Saint Francis vs. No. 12 Texas
|LHN
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas State vs. Oregon
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|4 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Athens Regional
Top Seed: Duke
PxP: Alex Perlman
Analyst: Francesca Enea – three-time All-American at Florida
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|Noon
|UNCG vs. No. 13 Duke
|ACCN
|2:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|Noon
|Game 6
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game7
|TBD
Lexington Regional
Top Seed: Kentucky
PxP: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|Noon
|Northwestern vs. No. 14 Kentucky
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|5 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|Noon
|Game 6
|TBD
|2:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Tempe Regional
Top Season: Arizona State
PxP: John Schriffen
Analyst: Jennie Ritter – two-time All-American and national champion (2005) at Michigan
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, May 20
|7:30 p.m.
|BYU vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPN3
|10 p.m.
|Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Arizona State
|ESPN3
|Fri, May 21
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sat, May 22
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
Seattle Regional
Top Seed: Washington
PxP: Pam Ward
Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 21
|8 p.m.
|Seattle at Michigan
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Portland State at No. 16 Washington
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22
|6 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|11 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|Sun, May 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|10:30 p.m.
|Game 7
|TBD
