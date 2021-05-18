The Road to the WCWS Starts Here: Every Moment of the NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Live on ESPN Networks

As Many as 112 Games May 20-23

7Innings Live Provides Studio Coverage of all 16 Sites

Complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Softball Regionals returns to ESPN with every game from all 16 sites available on ESPN Networks. Regional play will take place Thursday, May 20 through Sunday May 23, with as many as 112 games played over four days.

7Innings Live will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout regional play with Kris Budden and Holly Rowe hosting alongside analysts Jessica Mendoza and Jen Schroeder. Mendoza was a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008). Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA. 7Innings Live will be available on ESPN3 Friday-Sunday beginning at Noon ET until after the last game each day, and on ESPN on Sunday from 3 – 4 p.m.

By the Numbers

The field of 64 teams set to compete was announced Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2 during the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to the Super Regional Round (May 27-30), reducing the field to just 16 teams.

The Oklahoma Sooners lead the way as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Alabama. No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 Arizona, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 Duke, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Washington.

The SEC leads with the most schools to receive bids at 12, followed by the Pac-12 at 6. Eight SEC schools and four Pac-12 schools will serve as regional host sites.

Six schools will make their first NCAA Tournament appearance: Clemson – the only school in its first full season, Duke, George Washington, Morgan State, South Dakota State and Villanova.

UCLA makes its 36th appearance, the most by any school. Arizona is making its 34th consecutive appearance, the longest streak in tournament history.

NCAA Division I Softball Regional Schedule

Norman Regional

Top Seed: Oklahoma

PxP: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 6 p.m. Wichita State vs. Texas A&M ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Morgan State vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN3 Sat, May 22 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 6:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 4 p.m. Game 6 TBD 6:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Los Angeles Regional

Top Seed: UCLA

PxP: Mark Neely

Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 8 p.m. Fresno State vs. Minnesota ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Long Beach State vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN2 Sat, May 22 4:30 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD 9:30 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD 8:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Tuscaloosa Regional

Top Seed: Alabama

PxP: Eric Frede

Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 3 p.m. Troy vs. Clemson ESPN3 6 p.m. Alabama State at No. 3 Alabama SECN Sat, May 22 Noon Game 3 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 2 p.m. Game 6 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Gainesville Regional

Top Seed: Florida

PxP: Beth Mowins

Analyst: Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 2 p.m. USF vs. No. 4 Florida ESPNU 4:30 p.m. South Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN3 Sat, May 22 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 Noon Game 6 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Stillwater Regional

Top Seed: Oklahoma State

PxP: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Natasha Watley – four-time All-American at UCLA and two-time Olympic medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 2 p.m. Campbell vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State ESPN3 4:30 p.m. Boston vs. Mississippi State ESPN3 Sat, May 22 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 2 p.m. Game 6 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Fayetteville Regional

Top Seed: Arkansas

PxP: Mike Corey

Analyst: Leah Amico – three-time All-American and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1997) at Arizona, three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 1 p.m. Manhattan vs. No. 6 Arkansas SECN 3:30 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Stanford ESPN3 Sat, May 22 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 4 p.m. Game 6 TBD 6:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Baton Rouge Regional

Top Seed: LSU

PxP: Alex Loeb

Analyst: Megan Willis – two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 4 p.m. McNeese vs. No. 7 LSU ESPNU 6:30 p.m. George Washington vs. Louisiana ESPN3 Sat, May 22 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD 5:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 2 p.m. Game 6 TBD 4:30 PM Game 7 TBD

Columbia Regional

Top Seed: Missouri

PxP: Tyler Denning

Analyst: Tori Vidales – current player for Athletes Unlimited, Cuban Comets and the Mexican National Team, two-time All-American at Texas A&M

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 2 p.m. Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State ESPN3 4:30 p.m. UIC vs. No. 8 Missouri ESPN3 Sat, May 22 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 2 p.m. Game 6 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Knoxville Regional

Top Seed: Tennessee

PxP: Tiffany Greene

Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 Noon James Madison vs. Liberty ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Tennessee ESPN3 Sat, May 22 Noon Game 3 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 Noon Game 6 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Tallahassee Regional

Top Seed: Florida State

PxP: Jenn Hildreth

Analyst: Brittany McKinney – four-year starter and second team All-ACC (2009) at North Carolina

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 2 p.m. UCF vs. Auburn ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Kennesaw State vs. No. 10 Florida State ESPN3 Sat, May 22 Noon Game 3 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 2 p.m. Game 6 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Tucson Regional

Top Seed: Arizona

PxP: Jonathan Yardley

Analyst: Amanda Freed – three-time All-American and national champion (1999) at UCLA, Olympic gold medalist (2004)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 6 p.m. Villanova vs. Ole Miss ESPNU 8:30 p.m. UMBC vs. No. 11 Arizona ESPN3 Sat, May 22 5 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 10 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD 10:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Austin Regional

Top Seed: Texas

PxP: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M

Reporter: Jalyn Johnson

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 5 p.m. Saint Francis vs. No. 12 Texas LHN 7:30 p.m. Texas State vs. Oregon ESPN3 Sat, May 22 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 4:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 4 p.m. Game 6 TBD 6:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Athens Regional

Top Seed: Duke

PxP: Alex Perlman

Analyst: Francesca Enea – three-time All-American at Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 Noon UNCG vs. No. 13 Duke ACCN 2:30 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Georgia ESPN3 Sat, May 22 Noon Game 3 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 Noon Game 6 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game7 TBD

Lexington Regional

Top Seed: Kentucky

PxP: Mike Couzens

Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 Noon Northwestern vs. No. 14 Kentucky ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame ESPN3 Sat, May 22 Noon Game 3 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 5 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 Noon Game 6 TBD 2:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Tempe Regional

Top Season: Arizona State

PxP: John Schriffen

Analyst: Jennie Ritter – two-time All-American and national champion (2005) at Michigan

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, May 20 7:30 p.m. BYU vs. Virginia Tech ESPN3 10 p.m. Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Arizona State ESPN3 Fri, May 21 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 6:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sat, May 22 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD 8:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Seattle Regional

Top Seed: Washington

PxP: Pam Ward

Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 21 8 p.m. Seattle at Michigan ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Portland State at No. 16 Washington ESPN3 Sat, May 22 6 p.m. Game 3 TBD 8:30 p.m. Game 4 TBD 11 p.m. Game 5 TBD Sun, May 23 8:00 p.m. Game 6 TBD 10:30 p.m. Game 7 TBD

