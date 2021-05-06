UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson May 8 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features top 10 strawweight contenders (#6) Marina Rodriguez and (#9) Michelle Waterson

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Carry the Main Card at 8 p.m. ET; ESPN+ exclusively streams the Prelims at 5 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson is set for this Saturday, May 8, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday, with UFC Live presented by DraftKings at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by the UFC Fight Night Pre-Show at 6:05 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The Pre Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night.

The main event will see a pair of strawweight contenders – No. 6-ranked Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) and No. 9-ranked Michelle Waterson (18-8) – move up in weight and compete at flyweight in a five round bout that came together on short notice. Rodriguez has just one loss in six UFC appearances. The rising star enters the Octagon for her first UFC main event coming off a second-round knockout victory over Amanda Ribas in January 2021. Waterson, a former Invicta FC atomweight champion, looks to kick off her 2021 campaign by building on the momentum of her thrilling Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill last year. She enters the Octagon for her fourth UFC main event, having won four of her past six bouts with the only losses coming against former UFC strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In the co-main event, perennial fan favorite, and one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0), who holds the UFC all-time record for wins and is tied for the most finishes in promotion history, steps back into the Octagon against Alex Morono who holds a UFC record of 7-4. This will be Cowboy’s 21st UFC co-main event (3rd-most in UFC history) and Morono’s first co-main appearance.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play man, Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former UFC middleweight champion, and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, and former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, as the color commentators. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson (All times ET)

Programming

Fri., 5/7 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Rodriguez vs. Waterson ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Rodriguez vs. Waterson ESPN+ Sat., 5/8 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: Rodriguez vs. Waterson (PRELIMS) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rodriguez vs. Waterson (MAIN CARD) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Rodriguez vs. Waterson ESPN+

8:00 PM Main Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson Co-Main Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono Undercard Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal Undercard Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Undercard Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie Undercard Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill 5:00 PM Feature Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins Undercard Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus Undercard Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano Undercard Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev Undercard Junyong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi Undercard Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

###