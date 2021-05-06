UFC Pay-Per-Views Now Available Through ESPN+ on Hulu

Following the launch of ESPN+ on Hulu, fans on the platform have tuned in heavily, with golf, UFC, and hockey being some of the most popular sports for Hulu viewers.

Starting today, ESPN+ elevates the sports experience for Hulu viewers by adding UFC pay-per-view events to ESPN+ on Hulu. Fans subscribed to either The Disney Bundle or the ESPN+ on Hulu add-on can purchase pay-per-view events directly in the Hulu app, starting with UFC 262 next Saturday, May 15.

Eligible viewers must be billed by Hulu to access and watch UFC pay-per-view on Hulu. After purchasing, pay-per-view events can be found under “My Stuff” in the new “Purchases” tab. Hulu viewers billed by Disney can purchase through ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

