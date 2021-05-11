World of X Games May 2021 Lineup

World of X Games May 2021 Lineup

Grace Coryell

World of X Games features three premiere episodes and several encore presentations this month, highlighted by the premiere of Red Bull Super SkiCross, SCORE San Felipe 250 and Monster Energy’s Big Wave Sessions.

In Red Bull Ski SuperCross, top ski cross athletes battle shoulder-to-shoulder in a one-of-a-kind race. Multiple lines, high speeds and unique obstacles will test the entire field. Red Bull Ski SuperCross premieres May 16 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Then, six of the world’s best big wave surfers on the planet travel the globe in search of the biggest swell ever ridden. The lineup includes legends like Makua Rothman, Shane Dorian and Keala Kennelly. Monster Energy’s Big Wave Sessions premieres May 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

On May 30 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the 34th SCORE San Felipe 250 premieres with the first round of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship. The San Felipe 250 runs 280.2 miles through Baja California, Mexico.

 

Date Time (ET) Show Network
May 16

 

 11 p.m.

 

11:30 p.m.

 

12 a.m.

 Red Bull SuperSkicross

 

Being Ryan Sheckler: Extended Cut (Encore)

 

Freesurfer Series 2, Episodes 3 & 4 (Encore)

 ESPN2

 

ESPN2

 

ESPN2
May 24 12 a.m. Real Mountain Bike 2021 (Encore) ESPN2
May 29

 

 2 p.m. Monster Energy Big Wave Sessions ABC
May 30

 

 11 p.m.

 

12 a.m.

 34th SCORE San Felipe 250

 

Monster Energy Big Wave Sessions (Encore)

 ESPN2

 

ESPN2

 

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

 

-30-

Contacts:                     

Olivia Wilson                 ESPN Communications, 904-303-3538, [email protected]

Grace Coryell                ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Photo of Grace Coryell

Grace Coryell

Based out of the LAPC in Los Angeles, Calif., Grace Coryell is manager of communications focusing on X Games and West Coast PR. A native Angelino, Coryell attended the University of Southern California and began working at ESPN in 2008.
