World of X Games May 2021 Lineup

World of X Games features three premiere episodes and several encore presentations this month, highlighted by the premiere of Red Bull Super SkiCross, SCORE San Felipe 250 and Monster Energy’s Big Wave Sessions.

In Red Bull Ski SuperCross, top ski cross athletes battle shoulder-to-shoulder in a one-of-a-kind race. Multiple lines, high speeds and unique obstacles will test the entire field. Red Bull Ski SuperCross premieres May 16 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Then, six of the world’s best big wave surfers on the planet travel the globe in search of the biggest swell ever ridden. The lineup includes legends like Makua Rothman, Shane Dorian and Keala Kennelly. Monster Energy’s Big Wave Sessions premieres May 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

On May 30 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the 34th SCORE San Felipe 250 premieres with the first round of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship. The San Felipe 250 runs 280.2 miles through Baja California, Mexico.

Date Time (ET) Show Network May 16 11 p.m. 11:30 p.m. 12 a.m. Red Bull SuperSkicross Being Ryan Sheckler: Extended Cut (Encore) Freesurfer Series 2, Episodes 3 & 4 (Encore) ESPN2 ESPN2 ESPN2 May 24 12 a.m. Real Mountain Bike 2021 (Encore) ESPN2 May 29 2 p.m. Monster Energy Big Wave Sessions ABC May 30 11 p.m. 12 a.m. 34th SCORE San Felipe 250 Monster Energy Big Wave Sessions (Encore) ESPN2 ESPN2

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

