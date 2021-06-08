2021 NBA Playoffs Continue this Week with Six Conference Semi-Finals Matchups on ESPN Platforms

Second-Round Playoff Coverage includes Games 2 and 3 of Clippers vs. Jazz Series

NBA Countdown to Provide Pregame Coverage throughout the Weekend

Hoop Streams to Preview Friday and Saturday’s Lineup on ESPN Digital Platforms

ESPN Radio to Broadcast Four NBA Playoff Matchups

ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs continue this week with six matchups spanning over four consecutive days. Game coverage begins on Thursday, June 10, with an ESPN doubleheader.

Thursday’s doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for Game 3. Curt Gowdy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will be onsite to call the action alongside analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, with sideline reports from Lisa Salters. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the LA Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, visit the Utah Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, for Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-finals series. Mark Jones will provide commentary from Vivint Arena with Curt Gowdy Award-winning analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

ESPN’s game coverage continues with a Friday night doubleheader. At 7:30 p.m., the Atlanta Hawks, starring Trae Young, host the Philadelphia 76ers, starring Ben Simmons, for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series. Play-by-Play commentator Dave Pasch, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame analyst Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Malika Andrews will call the game from State Farm Arena. At 10 p.m. MVP finalist, Nikola Jokić, and the Denver Nuggets host Game 3 of their Playoff series against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Ryan Ruocco will call the action from site in Denver with analyst Richard Jefferson and sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will provide pregame coverage and halftime reports both nights from ESPN’s Seaport Studios with host Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ABC’s Saturday night primetime game coverage features Game 3 of the Jazz vs. Clippers series. Jones returns to provide play-by-play commentary with analysis from Burke and sideline reporting from Salters. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.

Breen, Jackson, Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols will be onsite in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon to call Game 4 of the Nets vs. Bucks series. Game coverage tips-off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

NBA Countdown presented by Hotels.com will precede ABC’s Saturday night and Sunday afternoon game coverage with Taylor, Rose, Williams and Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show featuring appearances from NBA analysts, reporters and special guests, will preview Friday’s doubleheader, and Saturday’s ABC matchup. Friday’s show, hosted by Christine Williamson, begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s show, hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth, begins at 8 p.m. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts and on the ESPN App.

ESPN and ABC

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Platform(s) Thu, June 10 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks | Game 3 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz | Game 2 Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Fri, June 11 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks | Game 3 Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets | Game 3 Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Israel Gutierrez, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sat, June 12 8 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Hotels.com Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers | Game 3 Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, June 13 3 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Hotels.com Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks | Game 4 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App

ESPN Radio

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Thu, June 10 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks vs. | Game 3 Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry Fri, June 11 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks |Game 3 Sean Kelley, P.J. Carlesimo Sat, June 12 8 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers | Game 3 Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry Sun, June 13 3 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks vs. | Game 4 Sean Kelley, P.J. Carlesimo

The Jump, ESPN’s daily NBA news and discussion show, airs Monday – Friday at 3 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols and a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters. This week’s cast includes 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honoree Chris Bosh, eight-time NBA All Star Vince Carter, NBA Champion Richard Jefferson, senior NBA writer Zach Lowe, senior writer Jackie MacMullan, NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, basketball analyst Monica McNutt, and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, the NBA season continues to give unexpected treats. Kevin Arnovitz writes how a new generation of superstar is emerging and will do things a different way.

Coming up this week, Kirk Goldsberry identifies what needs to happen immediately for Milwaukee to have a chance against Brooklyn.

Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings are available on the NBA section of ESPN.com

