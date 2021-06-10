UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Live Saturday on ESPN+

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 will begin with early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). Live coverage begins with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Pre-Show on ABC at 1 p.m. The pre-show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 263.

The UFC 263 main card features a middleweight title bout between reigning champ Israel Adesanya (20-1) and Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). Adesanya rides a nine-match middleweight win streak, tied for second-longest in division history. The two met three years ago, in the same arena, with Adesanya emerging triumphant in a tight split decision. Since then, Vettori has won five straight bouts, dropping only one of 17 rounds.

The co-main fight is also a rematch as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) will face off against Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). The two battled to a high-action draw in December in one of 2020’s top “Fight of the Year” contenders. Moreno is riding a five-match unbeaten streak while Figueiredo hasn’t lost in his last six bouts.

Calling the live action for UFC 263 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary specialist Joe Rogan and former lightweight fighter Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the new Season 29. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega – the 29th season of the iconic reality series – has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ will debut a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

UFC 263 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing across ESPN networks throughout fight week.

behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing across ESPN networks throughout fight week. UFC 263: Embedded: all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC 263. New episodes available on ESPN+ throughout fight week.

all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC 263. New episodes available on ESPN+ throughout fight week. Unlocking Victory: UFC 263 available now on ESPN+

available now on ESPN+ Ariel & the Bad Guy: Recent episodes available on ESPN+

Thurs., 6/10 7 p.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Press Conference ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 6/11 11:55 a.m. UFC 263 Official Weigh-In Show (LIVE) ESPN+, ESPN Twitter, @ESPNMMA YouTube 6 p.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Pre-Show (ON DEMAND) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-In ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 7:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 ESPN2 Sat., 6/12 1 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Pre-Show ABC 5 p.m. UFC 263: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show @ESPNMMA YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App 6 p.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (Early Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Post Show* ESPN+

* immediately following main card

