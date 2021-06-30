ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 2

Fifteen Days of Programming Highlighting Instant Classics and Memorable Performances from Every ACC Institution

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2020-21 season for each ACC institution beginning Friday, July 2. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase instant classics and memorable performances, including ACC Championships and more starting at 6 a.m. ET each day. In addition, new episodes of Authentic ACC – a series produced entirely by ACC schools – will premiere throughout July 2-17.

Boston College kicks off the schedule July 2, followed by Clemson (July 3), Duke (July 5), Florida State (July 6), Georgia Tech (July 7), Louisville (July 8), Miami (July 9) Notre Dame (July 10), North Carolina (July 11), NC State (July 12), Pitt (July 13), Syracuse (July 14), Virginia (July 15), Virginia Tech (July 16) and Wake Forest (July 17). Institution-specific programming schedules and other details will be announced soon.

Additional Content Highlights

Authentic ACC, a series of original 30-minute specials produced by several ACC schools, will air throughout the two weeks of dedicated programming. These shows will highlight original content and storytelling unique to that institution.

ACC Traditions: Syracuse will premiere Wednesday, July 14 on ACCN. The half-hour program will cover a pair of legendary numbers for Syracuse: the No. 44 for football – worn by Orange football legends Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little – and the No. 22 for men’s lacrosse, started by one of the all-time greats Gary Gait. The show also details the success of the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program, as well as giving fans an all-access look at The Dome.

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 15 days of school takeovers.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s morning show from 7-10 a.m. each weekday morning, will return on Monday, July 19.

2021 ACC Network School Takeover Schedule

July 2: Boston College

July 3: Clemson

July 5: Duke

July 6: Florida State

July 7: Georgia Tech

July 8: Louisville

July 9: Miami

July 10: Notre Dame

July 11: North Carolina

July 12: NC State

July 13: Pitt

July 14: Syracuse

July 15: Virginia

July 16: Virginia Tech

July 17: Wake Forest

