Episode 2: Stake Your Claim

Tuesday 9:00 PM ET

“Stake Your Claim” — Alexander Volkanovski brings the party as the fighters watch UFC 261. Brian Ortega picks Liudvik Sholinian to challenge Team Volkanovski’s No. 1 overall pick, Mitch Raposo, in the first bantamweight fight of the season.

