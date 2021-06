ESPN and ABC’s UEFA EURO 2020 Audience Up 20 Percent thru Matchday 1

France-Germany scores 1.5 million viewers – the largest audience for a UEFA EURO group stage match in 2016 and 2020

UEFA EURO 2020 on ESPN and ABC delivered an average audience of 934,000 viewers through Matchday 1 (12 matches), a 20 percent increase compared to 780,000 viewers for the first weekend of EURO 2016.

Highlights:

France’s 1-0 victory over Germany on ESPN (Tuesday) averaged 1.5 million viewers – the largest audience for a UEFA EURO group stage match in 2016 and 2020

– the largest audience for a UEFA EURO group stage match in 2016 and 2020 EURO 2020’s opening match (Italy vs. Turkey) averaged 700,000 viewers on ESPN, a 27 percent increase over the 2016 opener (France vs. Romania, 552,000 viewers).

Top Three Matches of Matchday 1:

Date Match Network P2+ Tues, June 15 (3 p.m. ET) France vs. Germany ESPN 1,500,000 Sat, June 12 (3 p.m.) Belgium vs. Russia ABC 1,400,000 Sun, June 13 (3 p.m.) Netherlands vs. Ukraine ESPN 1,100,000

Top 10 markets: Raleigh-Durham (1.0), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (1.0), Philadelphia (1.0), New York (0.9), Las Vegas (0.9), San Diego (0.9), Washington, D.C. (0.9), Boston (0.8), Providence (0.8) and San Francisco (0.7).

UEFA EURO 2020 Continues:

Group stage matches continue tomorrow with three matches including the highly anticipated England vs. Scotland from London’s Wembley Stadium on ESPN beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The two simultaneous Group A matches will switch networks on Sunday, June 20 – Italy vs. Wales will now air on ESPN; Switzerland vs. Turkey on ESPN2. Coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Fri, Jun 18 8:30 a.m. Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group D – England vs. Scotland Ian Darke and Stewart Robson ESPN Sat, Jun 19 8:30 a.m. Group F – Hungary vs. France Darke and Robson ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group F – Portugal vs. Germany Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group E – Spain vs. Poland Rae and Ekoku ABC Sun, Jun 20 11:30 a.m. Group A – Italy vs. Wales Champion and Twellman ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey Cangialosi and Moreno ESPN2 Mon, Jun 21 11:30 a.m. Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Russia vs. Denmark ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Belgium ESPN2 Tue, Jun 22 2:30 p.m. Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group D – Czech Republic vs. England ESPN2 Wed, Jun 23 11:30 a.m. Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group E – Sweden vs. Poland ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group F – Portugal vs. France ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group F – Germany vs. Hungary ESPN2

