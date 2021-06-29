ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Returns to Yankee Stadium for July 4 Subway Series Matchup

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition Alternate Presentation on ESPN2 Alongside Traditional Telecast on ESPN

Holiday Baseball Presented by Dell Technologies: July 5 Doubleheader Features Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show Precedes Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown on ESPN July 4

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell returns to Yankee Stadium on July 4, for a Subway Series matchup as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso. Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez will return to the stadium starting this weekend for Sunday Night Baseball telecasts. The duo joins Buster Olney to provide commentary for the game beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

In addition to the traditional telecast, Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition will air exclusively on ESPN2. The team of Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello will provide Statcast-driven commentary for the alternate presentation, which includes custom video and graphics.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the game on ESPN Radio from Yankee Stadium, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ESPN Radio will also provide coverage of Saturday’s Subway Series matchup, with Dave O’Brien joining Singleton at 12:30 p.m. to provide commentary.

Ahead of the holiday rivalry action, ESPN Marketing continued its “Give Us Baseball” creative campaign by releasing the latest “Give Us the Rivalry” topical, which features Rodriguez, plus Mets and Yankees superfans describing the Subway Series. The spot features an instrumental version of the indie pop trio AJR’s song, “Bummerland,” continuing ESPN’s relationship with the band, who’s hit, “Way Less Sad” is the anthem for the first half of the Sunday Night Baseball season.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. with host Kevin Connors and analysts Tim Kurkjian and Doug Glanville. As previously announced, Connors, Kurkjian and Glanville will reveal the MLB All-Star reserves during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. leading into Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown.

Baseball Tonight Live Presented by Jim Beam, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App leading up to Sunday Night Baseball. Gary Striewski, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates will preview the game and recap all the action and news from the week.

ESPN’s Independence Day MLB slate continues Monday, July 5, with a Holiday Baseball Presented by Presented by Dell Technologies doubleheader. The action begins at 7 p.m. as the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson visit the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz in a full national telecast, with commentary by Dan Shulman and Perez.

Immediately following at 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. Connors and Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza will provide commentary. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market.

ESPN will televise another MLB doubleheader Tuesday, July 6. The Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias at 7 p.m. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with Perez, Kurkjian and reporter Marly Rivera. Next at 10 p.m., the Yankees visit the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager with Connors and Mendoza on the call. Both telecasts will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

As previously announced, Connors and Kurkjian will unveil the MLB All-Star starters during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Thursday, July 1, at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The first place San Francisco Giants and Buster Posey will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks and Eduardo Escobar in a full-national telecast following the show at 9:30 p.m. Mike Monaco, Glanville and Kurkjian will provide commentary for the game.

On Tuesday, June 29, the Giants visit the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts at 10 p.m. with Flemming on the call alongside Mendoza. The game will be a full national telecast with no blackouts.

All ESPN MLB games, shows and content are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Tue, Jun 29 10 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Jul 1 9:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Monaco, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Jul 3 12:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Dave O’Brien, Chris Singleton ESPN Radio Sun, Jul 4 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Jul 5 7 p.m. Holiday Baseball Presented by Presented by Dell Technologies: Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Holiday Baseball Presented by Presented by Dell Technologies: Boston Red Sox* vs. Los Angeles Angels Kevin Connors, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Jul 6 7 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: New York Yankees* vs. Seattle Mariners Kevin Connors, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Tue, Jun 29 8 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wed, Jun 30 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thu, Jul 1 2 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, Jul 2 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Sat, Jul 3 10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Sun, Jul 4 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Mon, Jul 5 8 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Tue, Jul 6 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

