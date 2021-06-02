ESPN Wednesday Night Baseball Commemorates Inaugural Lou Gehrig Day with Features and Special Tributes

ESPN will commemorate the legacy of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig tonight, June 2, on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire as the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts visit the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve. The team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will be on the call with Marly Rivera reporting.

The telecast will feature a variety of vignettes around Gehrig’s career and the movement to end ALS, including an outline of Kurkjian’s “need to know facts” about the Hall of Famer, and a look back at former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates’s activism and viral “Ice Bucket Challenge.”

Special guests will join the telecast throughout the game, including ESPN commentator Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty, both passionate advocates for ending ALS. Chris Snow, former Boston Globe Red Sox beat writer and current Calgary Flames Assistant GM who is living with ALS, will also join the telecast, as will Call Ripken Jr., who broke Gehrig’s consecutive games streak in 1995.

Today on ESPN.com, ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan shares the history of how today’s inaugural Lou Gehrig Day came to fruition.

Gehrig’s New York Yankees will be in action tonight as ESPN’s Major League Baseball ESPN+ game of the day, hosting the Tampa Bay Rays at 7 p.m.

