ICYMI – The Return of the Ultimate Fighter Episode 1 Recap

ICYMI: Episode 1–The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

Episode 1: New Beginnings

Fight #1 (Middleweights) – Aaron Phillips vs. Andre Petroski – Petroski wins by mounted guillotine in Round 1 & advances to quarterfinals

Petroski: “Putting your trust in new guys and a whole new system is scary, but it’s been great and the guys have been awesome and it paid off today. I couldn’t ask for a better start.”

Phillips: “I came here and I just wasn’t quite ready for the ground stuff and that’s where I am going to try to improve the most.”

Watch Episode 2: Fight #2 (Bantamweights) Mitch Rapaso v. Liudvik Sholinian, Tues., June 8, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

