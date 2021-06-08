Meet the Team of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

Meet The Teams

Coaches



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Alexander Volkanovski

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion (22-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) is unbeaten in almost eight years, including nine straight wins in the UFC. Volkanovski proved himself as one of UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters with two title fight victories over Max Holloway, along with dominant performances against Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins. Volkanovski now hopes to experience the same type of success in his first opportunity as a head coach.



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Brian Ortega

Ortega (15-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) is determined to make 2021 the year his UFC title dreams become a reality. Two years removed from his first title challenge, Ortega hopes to apply the same skills that helped him defeat the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano, to foster the careers of future UFC stars.

Team Volkanovski



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1

Birthplace: Kotzebue, Alaska

Fights out of: Kotzebue, Alaska

Fighting history: Alaska wrestling state champion



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0

Nickname: Scrappy

Birthplace: Freeburg, Illinois

Fights out of: Freeburg, Illinois

Gym: Sanford MMA

Trainer/coach: Henri Hooft



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1

Nickname: The RGV Badboy

Birthplace: Ripon, Wisconsin

Fights out of: Rio Grande Valley, Texas

Gym(s): Team Urbina MMA, Jackson Wink

Trainer/coaches: Greg Jackson, Mike Winkeljohn



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0

Birthplace: Fall River, Massachusetts

Fights out of: Fall River, Massachusetts

Gym: Regiment Training Center

Trainer/coaches: Brian Raposo, Tommy Teixeira

Fighting history: Undefeated pro & amateur MMA record, Cage Titans champion (amateur)



Al Powers / ESPN Images

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1

Nickname: Bam Bam

Birthplace: Spokane, Washington

Fights out of: Spokane, Washington

Gym: Sik-Jitsu

Trainer/coach: Rick Little

Fighting history: Brown belt BJJ, black belt karate

Al Powers / ESPN Images

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2

Nickname: Ricky Hadouken

Birthplace: Houston

Fights out of: Houston

Gyms: Gracie Barra The Woodlands (Texas) and Team Alpha Male

Trainer/coaches: Alex Morono, Urijah Faber, Danny Castillo, Matt Wald, Joey Rodriguez, Chris Holdsworth

Fighting history: Black belt in Taekwondo, brown belt in BJJ

Al Powers / ESPN Images

Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1

Nickname: Rhino

Birthplace: Las Vegas

Fights out of: Las Vegas

Gym: Xtreme Couture

Trainer/coach: Eric Nicksick

Fighting history: TUFF-N-UFF welterweight champion (amateur)

Al Powers / ESPN Images

Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1

Nickname: Pooh Bear

Birthplace: Springfield, Maryland

Fights out of: Charlotte, North Carolina

Gym: Hayastan MMA

Trainer/coaches: Tom Ziegler, Kevin Forant

Team Ortega