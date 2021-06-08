Meet the Team of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega
Meet The Teams
Coaches
Alexander Volkanovski
Undisputed UFC featherweight champion (22-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) is unbeaten in almost eight years, including nine straight wins in the UFC. Volkanovski proved himself as one of UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters with two title fight victories over Max Holloway, along with dominant performances against Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins. Volkanovski now hopes to experience the same type of success in his first opportunity as a head coach.
Brian Ortega
Ortega (15-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) is determined to make 2021 the year his UFC title dreams become a reality. Two years removed from his first title challenge, Ortega hopes to apply the same skills that helped him defeat the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano, to foster the careers of future UFC stars.
Team Volkanovski
Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1
Birthplace: Kotzebue, Alaska
Fights out of: Kotzebue, Alaska
Fighting history: Alaska wrestling state champion
Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0
Nickname: Scrappy
Birthplace: Freeburg, Illinois
Fights out of: Freeburg, Illinois
Gym: Sanford MMA
Trainer/coach: Henri Hooft
Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1
Nickname: The RGV Badboy
Birthplace: Ripon, Wisconsin
Fights out of: Rio Grande Valley, Texas
Gym(s): Team Urbina MMA, Jackson Wink
Trainer/coaches: Greg Jackson, Mike Winkeljohn
Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0
Birthplace: Fall River, Massachusetts
Fights out of: Fall River, Massachusetts
Gym: Regiment Training Center
Trainer/coaches: Brian Raposo, Tommy Teixeira
Fighting history: Undefeated pro & amateur MMA record, Cage Titans champion (amateur)
Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1
Nickname: Bam Bam
Birthplace: Spokane, Washington
Fights out of: Spokane, Washington
Gym: Sik-Jitsu
Trainer/coach: Rick Little
Fighting history: Brown belt BJJ, black belt karate
Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2
Nickname: Ricky Hadouken
Birthplace: Houston
Fights out of: Houston
Gyms: Gracie Barra The Woodlands (Texas) and Team Alpha Male
Trainer/coaches: Alex Morono, Urijah Faber, Danny Castillo, Matt Wald, Joey Rodriguez, Chris Holdsworth
Fighting history: Black belt in Taekwondo, brown belt in BJJ
Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1
Nickname: Rhino
Birthplace: Las Vegas
Fights out of: Las Vegas
Gym: Xtreme Couture
Trainer/coach: Eric Nicksick
Fighting history: TUFF-N-UFF welterweight champion (amateur)
Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1
Nickname: Pooh Bear
Birthplace: Springfield, Maryland
Fights out of: Charlotte, North Carolina
Gym: Hayastan MMA
Trainer/coaches: Tom Ziegler, Kevin Forant
Team Ortega
Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1
Birthplace: Chester, Pennsylvania
Fights out of: Philadelphia
Gym: Renzo Gracie Philly
Trainer/coaches: Daniel Gracie, John Marquez
Fighting history: Purple belt BJJ
Danny Argueta | 27 | 5-0
Nickname: The Determined
Birthplace: Chicago
Fights out of: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Gym(s): Jackson Wink Academy and Gracie Barra
Trainer/coaches: Greg Jackson, Mike Winkeljohn and Cub Swanson
Fighting history: Illinois high school state medalist in wrestling, NCAA Div. II wrestler (University of Wisconsin – Parkside) and team captain.
Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0
Nickname: Gun Slinger
Birthplace: Nampa, Idaho
Fights out of: Las Vegas
Gym: Xtreme Couture
Trainer/coach: Amir Sadollah
Fighting history: Second in state Idaho wrestling (amateur)
Josh Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5
Birthplace: Spokane, Washington
Fights out of: Spokane, Washington
Gym: Warrior Camp MMA
Trainer/coach: Pablo Alfonso
Fighting history: BJJ Brown Belt
Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0
Nickname: Mr. Vicious
Birthplace: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Fights out of: Decatur, Georgia
Gym: American Top Team
Trainer/coach: Dhiego Lima
Fighting history: High level purple belt in BJJ
Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6
Birthplace: Oakland County, Michigan
Fights out of: Sacramento, California
Gym: Team Alpha Male
Trainer/coaches: Joey Rodriguez, Mike Malott, Danny Castillo, Chris Holdsworth, Urijah Faber
Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1
Nickname: Palmeyros
Birthplace: Alaverdi, Armenia
Fights out of: Kiev, Ukraine
Gyms: Aurum (Kiev), KDMMA (Los Angeles)
Trainer/coaches: Alexandr Pudochkin, Karen Darabedyan
Fighting history: Ukrainian national wrestling champion, Ukrainian national MMA champion (amateur)
Kemran Lachinov | 30 | 10-3
Nickname: Killa Kam
Birthplace: Uzbekistan
Fights out of: West Springfield, Massachusetts
Gym: Team Link
Trainer/coaches: Marco Alvan, Jason Franklin, Daniel Fagan
Fighting history: Purple Belt in BJJ; 5-1 record in Bellator, including five-fight winning streak
