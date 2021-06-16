On Deck: Atlanta Braves Host St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell June 20

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. will host the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt this week on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the exclusive, national game of the week at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the game action on ESPN Radio.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Tim Kurkjian will host alongside ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App hosted by Gary Striewski, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates.

Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up 31 percent from the 2020 full season average, according to Nielsen, and is up seven percent through the same 11 week mark of the 2019 season. Key demos, including women and youth audiences, are driving double-digit increases over 2020:

People 18-34 up 47 percent

Women 18-49 up 34 percent

People 12-24 up 32 percent

Women 18+ up 32 percent

Weeknight baseball doubleheaders: College World Series and MLB action on ESPN

ESPN’s weeknight baseball coverage features rivalry MLB action following the NCAA College World Series. The defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. on June 21 and June 23, with both full national telecasts beginning at 10 p.m., following the 7 p.m. College World Series games. The team of Jason Benetti, Mendoza and Kurkjian will call Monday’s game. Dave Flemming will join Mendoza to call the Wednesday telecast.

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel will release his Mock Draft 2.0 on Friday on ESPN.com, and on Saturday will outline who he sees as the top draft prospects competing in the College World Series.

Tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Braves will host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on Wednesday Night Baseball. Kevin Connors will provide commentary with Perez and ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta market.

All ESPN MLB games and content are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Baseball and Weeknight Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Jun 16 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves* Kevin Connors, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Jun 20 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Jun 21 10 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Jun 23 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Jun 16 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Thu, Jun 17 1 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians Fri, Jun 18 10 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Sat, Jun 19 4 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Sun, Jun 20 4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Mon, Jun 21 8 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Tue, Jun 22 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Wed, Jun 23 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

