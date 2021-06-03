On Deck: ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Features Historic Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees Rivalry on Sunday, June 6

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts will renew their historic rivalry with the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Veteran ESPN voice Karl Ravech will call the action over the airwaves with ESPN analyst Chris Singleton on ESPN Radio.

As part of ESPN’s coverage of the exclusive, national game of the week, Bogaerts will wear a microphone during the telecast.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Ravech hosts, alongside ESPN MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will also contribute to the show.

ESPN Marketing released its latest topical in the “Give Us Baseball” creative campaign, “Give Us the Rivalry,” which features Rodriguez, plus Red Sox and Yankees superfans describing the classic rivalry. The spot continues ESPN’s relationship with indie pop trio AJR with an instrumental version of the band’s song, “Bummerland.” AJR’s “Way Less Sad” is the anthem for the first half of the Sunday Night Baseball season.

Monday evening, the first place Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís, Jr. on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Jason Benetti, Doug Glanville and Kurkjian will provide commentary on ESPN beginning at 10 p.m. The game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout will host the Kansas City Royals and Andrew Benintendi on the June 9 edition of Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. The full national telecast begins at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Ravech, Kurkjian and former Big Leaguer Xavier Scruggs on the call.

All ESPN MLB content, programming and games are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Baseball and Weeknight Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, June 6 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented Taco Bell: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Chicago Cubs* vs. San Diego Padres Jason Benetti, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, June 9 9:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, June 4 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Sat, June 5 10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Sun, June 6 2:15 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mon, June 7 9:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Tue, June 8 10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Wed, June 9 8 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

*Blackout restrictions apply to all games

