Professional Fighters League Featherweights and Lightweights Make Final Push for Playoffs at PFL 4 on June 10

June 8, 2021

Anthony Pettis, Bubba Jenkins and Brendan Loughnane headline PFL 4 main card

PFL 4 begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (incl. Spanish broadcast), then the action continues on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+)

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its fourth event of the season this Thursday, June 10 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Fighters across the featherweight and lightweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs, facing win-or-go-home scenarios. PFL 4 will also mark the highly anticipated MMA debut of the world’s greatest female boxer, Claressa Shields, as she’s set to take on jiu-jitsu specialist Brittney Elkin.

Former world champion and preseason lightweight division favorite Anthony Pettis looks to bounce back from an upset loss in his PFL debut, hoping to earn enough points against undefeated Alexander Martinez to make the playoffs in this win-or-go-home duel. Bubba Jenkins is riding a strong wave of momentum following an impressive win over two-time PFL champion Lance Palmer, with his sights set on booking his ticket to the playoffs against Bobby Moffett.

Not to be overlooked, sitting atop the featherweight division standings, Brendan Loughnane looks to continue his impressive run as he takes on Tyler Diamond. Loughnane, who won both his 2019 showcase fights, started off his first official PFL season with a huge knockout performance against Sheymon Moraes and will have a chance to lock up the top seed in the division at PFL 4.

PFL 4 is the last chance for the featherweights and lightweights to earn playoff spot during the PFL regular season. With six weight divisions (featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, women’s lightweight, heavyweight) the top four fighters with the most points in each division will make the playoffs. In the playoffs, fighters compete to punch their ticket to the 2021 PFL world championship, the biggest night in MMA – 6 title fights in one night, the winner of each earns $1 million. 60 fighters started the season – only 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2 Card

Claressa Shields vs. Brittney Elkin

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Martinez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett

Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond

ESPN+ Card

Clay Collard vs Joilton Lutterbach

Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Jesse Stirn

Marcin Held vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Loik Radzhabov

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Sheymon Moraes

Chris Wade vs Arman Ospanov

###