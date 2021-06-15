Professional Fighters League Welterweights and Light Heavyweights Make Final Push for Playoffs at PPF 5 On June 17

Rory MacDonald, Ray Cooper III and Emiliano Sordi headline PFL 5 main card

PFL 5 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (incl. Spanish broadcast), English and Spanish) then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN3 (Spanish) at 9 p.m. ET

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its fifth event of the Regular Season this Thursday, June 17 on ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+. Fighters across the welterweight and light heavyweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs, facing win-or-go-home scenarios.

PFL 5 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN3 (Spanish) at 9 p.m. ET.

Welterweight division leaders Rory MacDonald and Ray Cooper III, both coming of off impressive first round submission wins, look to clinch Playoff spots. MacDonald will take on MMA veteran Gleison Tibau in the PFL 5 main event, while Cooper III squares off with Nikolai Aleksakhin, who looks to punch his ticket to the playoffs. 2019 PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi, who currently sits on the verge of a playoff appearance, will face Dan Spohn on the main card. Sordi and Spohn, battling in the final light heavyweight fight of the night, will know exactly what is needed to secure their place in the playoffs. Current light heavyweight division leader Cezar Ferreira steps into the SmartCage against Chris Camozzi.

Not to be overlooked, Magomed Magomedkerimov faces a win-or-go-home scenario in his welterweight bout against Curtis Millender. Brazilian finisher Antonio Carlos Jr. looks to lock up a playoff position against Vinny Magalhaes. All this and much more action comes your way at PFL 5.

PFL 5 is the last chance for the welterweights and light heavyweights to earn playoff spot during the PFL regular season. With six weight divisions (featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, women’s lightweight, heavyweight) the top four fighters with the most points in each division will make the playoffs. In the playoffs, fighters compete to punch their ticket to the 2021 PFL world championship, the biggest night in MMA – 6 title fights in one night, the winner of each earns $1 million. 60 fighters started the season – only 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN3 Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau

Ray Cooper III vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Emiliano Sordi vs. Dan Spohn

Cezar Ferreira vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs Vinny Magalhaes

Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks

Joao Zeferino vs. Jason Ponet

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Curtis Millender

Tom Lawlor vs. Jordan Young

Sadibou Sy vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. PFL Roster is second to none with 25% of its fighters ranked in the top 25 in their weight-class. All PFL 2021 Season events are live in primetime on ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S. (typically on Thursdays), as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide. For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

###