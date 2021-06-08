The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Ep. 1 Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET

Episode 1 “New Beginnings” — The Return of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF29) premieres tonight as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega evaluate and draft their respective teams of fighters. After moving into the fighter house, the competition kicks off with about in the middleweight division.

