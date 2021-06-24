Top Rank: Lomachenko Begins His Comeback vs. Nakatani Exclusively on ESPN+

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani in high-stakes lightweight main event

Main Card in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

ESPN+ undercard action begins at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Former three-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) begins his comeback against Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) Saturday, June 26 on ESPN+ in a 12-round lightweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) takes on rising star Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs), which kicks off the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The event – including undercard contests — begins at 7:15 p.m. ET /4:15 p.m. PT and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

This will be Lomachenko’s first fight since his upset decision loss to Teófimo López in their winner-take-all undisputed lightweight world title blockbuster last October. In July 2019, Nakatani also faced López, suffering his only career defeat in a 12-round decision. In his quest back to the pound-for-pound elite, Lomachenko called for the Nakatani bout to make a statement and do what López could not, finish the Japanese sensation.

Fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentator team, including veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for ringside commentary, alongside Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley on the analysis. Bernardo Osuna will handle interviews.

Timothy Bradley’s Breakdown

Expert Picks : Vasiliy Lomachenko has a tall task in front of him

Friday: Ringside Seat – Is this the right fight for Lomachenko?

Schedule of Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Fight Week Content on ESPN Platforms

Thu, 6/24 3:00 p.m. Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Press Conference ESPN+ Fri, 6/25 4:00 p.m. Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Weigh-In ESPN+ 5:00 p.m. Max on Boxing ESPN2 Sat, 6/26 7:15 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN : Lomachenko vs. Nakatani (Undercard) ESPN+ 10:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN : Lomachenko vs. Nakatani (Main Card) ESPN+

Main Card and Undercards (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani ESPN+ Co-Feature Rob Brant vs. J anibek Alimkhanuly 7:15 PM Undercards Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla ESPN+ Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams Keven Monroy vs. Subaru Murata DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy

