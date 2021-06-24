Top Rank: Lomachenko Begins His Comeback vs. Nakatani Exclusively on ESPN+

Boxing

Top Rank: Lomachenko Begins His Comeback vs. Nakatani Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
  • Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani in high-stakes lightweight main event 
  • Main Card in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT 
  • ESPN+ undercard action begins at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT  
  • To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank  
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices   

Former three-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) begins his comeback against Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) Saturday, June 26 on ESPN+ in a 12-round lightweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.  

In the co-feature, former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) takes on rising star Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs), which kicks off the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.  The event – including undercard contests — begins at 7:15 p.m. ET /4:15 p.m. PT and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.  

This will be Lomachenko’s first fight since his upset decision loss to Teófimo López in their winner-take-all undisputed lightweight world title blockbuster last October. In July 2019, Nakatani also faced López, suffering his only career defeat in a 12-round decision. In his quest back to the pound-for-pound elite, Lomachenko called for the Nakatani bout to make a statement and do what López could not, finish the Japanese sensation. 

Fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentator team, including veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for ringside commentary, alongside Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley on the analysis.  Bernardo Osuna will handle interviews.    

ESPN.com  

  • Friday: Ringside Seat – Is this the right fight for Lomachenko? 

Social: @ESPNRingside Twitter and Instagram. 

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.  

Schedule of Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Fight Week Content on ESPN Platforms  

Thu, 6/24  3:00 p.m.  Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Press Conference   ESPN+ 
Fri, 6/25  4:00 p.m.  Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Weigh-In  ESPN+ 
5:00 p.m.  Max on Boxing  ESPN2 
Sat, 6/26  7:15 p.m.  Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Nakatani (Undercard)  ESPN+ 
10:00 p.m.  Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Nakatani (Main Card)  ESPN+ 

Main Card and Undercards (All times ET) 

10:00 PM  Main  Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani  ESPN+  
Co-Feature  Rob Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly 
7:15 PM  Undercards  Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla  ESPN+ 
Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 
Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso 
Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams 
Keven Monroy vs. Subaru Murata 
DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy 

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.  

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.comESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $18.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). 

 

# # # 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close