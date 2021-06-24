UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov June 26 Exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Event features Heavyweights Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
- ESPN+ has entire event with Main Card at 4 p.m. ET and Prelims at 1 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features heavyweights, Ciryl Gane (8-0) of France, who is ranked No. 3, and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (33-8) of Russia who most recently defeated Alistair Overeem with a second-round knockout in February.
The co-main event also features heavyweights as Tanner Boser (19-8-1) faces Ovince Saint Preux (25-15).
Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+
Now on episode four of 12, ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the exclusive home of the current Season 29. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ debuts a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 6/25
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Gane vs. Volkov
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov
|ESPN2
|Sat., 6/26
|1 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov (Main Card)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Gane vs. Volkov
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|4:00 PM
|Main
|Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
|Co-Main
|Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|Undercard
|Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
|Undercard
|Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda
|Undercard
|Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Undercard
|Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert
|1:00 PM
|Feature
|Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques
|Undercard
|Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres
|Undercard
|Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells
|Undercard
|Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva
|Undercard
|Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko
|Undercard
|Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes
|Undercard
|Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic
