UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov June 26 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Main Event features Heavyweights Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

ESPN+ has entire event with Main Card at 4 p.m. ET and Prelims at 1 p.m. ET

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features heavyweights, Ciryl Gane (8-0) of France, who is ranked No. 3, and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (33-8) of Russia who most recently defeated Alistair Overeem with a second-round knockout in February.

The co-main event also features heavyweights as Tanner Boser (19-8-1) faces Ovince Saint Preux (25-15).

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

Now on episode four of 12, ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the exclusive home of the current Season 29. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ debuts a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

ESPN.com

Thursday: Expert Picks

Friday: Viewers Guide to be posted on ESPN.com

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/25 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Gane vs. Volkov ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov ESPN2 Sat., 6/26 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov ( Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army: Gane vs. Volkov (Main Card) ESPN+ 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Gane vs. Volkov ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4:00 PM Main Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov Co-Main Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux Undercard Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev Undercard Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda Undercard Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby Undercard Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert 1:00 PM Feature Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques Undercard Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres Undercard Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells Undercard Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva Undercard Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko Undercard Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes Undercard Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

–30–