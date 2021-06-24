UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov June 26 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Combat SportsMMAUFC

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov June 26 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 37 seconds ago
  • Main Event features Heavyweights Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov  
  • ESPN+ has entire event with Main Card at 4 p.m. ET and Prelims at 1 p.m. ET  
  • To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc  
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army:  Gane vs. Volkov airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. ET.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

The main event features heavyweights, Ciryl Gane (8-0) of France, who is ranked No. 3, and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (33-8) of Russia who most recently defeated Alistair Overeem with a second-round knockout in February.  

The co-main event also features heavyweights as Tanner Boser (19-8-1) faces Ovince Saint Preux (25-15). 

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. 

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

Now on episode four of 12, ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the exclusive home of the current Season 29.  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  Each Tuesday, ESPN+ debuts a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires. 

ESPN.com 

  • Thursday:  Expert Picks 
  • Friday:  Viewers Guide to be posted on ESPN.com 

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App. 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 6/25  6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Gane vs. Volkov  ESPN+ 
7:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Gane vs. Volkov   ESPN2 
Sat., 6/26  1 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army:  Gane vs. Volkov (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by U.S. Army:  Gane vs. Volkov (Main Card)   ESPN+ 
7 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: Gane vs. Volkov  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

4:00 PM  Main  Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 
Co-Main  Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux  
Undercard  Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev 
Undercard  Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda 
Undercard  Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby 
Undercard  Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert 
1:00 PM  Feature  Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques 
Undercard  Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres 
Undercard  Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells 
Undercard  Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva 
Undercard  Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko 
Undercard  Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes 
  Undercard  Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic 

 

–30– 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close