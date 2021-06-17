UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige June 19 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Main Event features Featherweights Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige

ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ carry entire event with Main Card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige, airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the entire event, with prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features two of the most exciting featherweights in the UFC, both looking to climb the rankings with a win — #4 “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and #8 Dan Ige. “The Korean Zombie” has a 16-6 record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega in a matchup that earned Ortega the division’s next title shot. Ige has a 15-3 record and is coming off a 22-second TKO victory over Gavin Tucker that earned another “Performance of the Night” bonus for “50K Ige.”

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary from Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the exclusive home of the current Season 29. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ debuts a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

ESPN+ Original Content: Destined: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige, the inside track to The Korean Zombie and Dan Ige as they prepare to face off. (Part 1 available now on ESPN+, Part 2 follows both fighters after their main event, available next week)

ESPN.com

Expert Picks

Viewers Guide to be posted Friday on ESPN.com

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige Main Event Feature

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/18 6:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige ESPN2 Sat., 6/19 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige ( Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige (Main Card) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige Undercard Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac Undercard Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi Undercard Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima 4:00 PM Feature Aleska Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu Undercard Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata Undercard Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger Undercard Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez Undercard Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn Undercard Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio

–30–

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581