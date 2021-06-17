UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige June 19 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige June 19 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

  • Main Event features Featherweights Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige  
  • ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ carry entire event with Main Card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims at 4 p.m. ET  
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

 

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige, airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday.  ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the entire event, with prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET.   Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

The main event features two of the most exciting featherweights in the UFC, both looking to climb the rankings with a win — #4 “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and #8 Dan Ige.  “The Korean Zombie” has a 16-6 record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega in a matchup that earned Ortega the division’s next title shot.  Ige has a 15-3 record and is coming off a 22-second TKO victory over Gavin Tucker that earned another “Performance of the Night” bonus for “50K Ige.”   

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary from Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz.  Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.  

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

ESPN+ is the new home for every past season of The Ultimate Fighter and the exclusive home of the current Season 29.  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega has UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  Each Tuesday, ESPN+ debuts a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires. 

ESPN+ Original Content: Destined: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige, the inside track to The Korean Zombie and Dan Ige as they prepare to face off. (Part 1 available now on ESPN+, Part 2 follows both fighters after their main event, available next week)  

ESPN.com 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 6/18  6:30 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige  ESPN+ 
7:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige   ESPN2 
Sat., 6/19  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  The Korean Zombie vs. Ige (Prelims)   ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige (Main Card)   ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
10 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)  

7:00 PM  Main  The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige 
Undercard  Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac 
Undercard  Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant 
Undercard  Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi 
Undercard  Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva 
Undercard  Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima 
4:00 PM  Feature  Aleska Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu 
Undercard   

Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata  

 
Undercard  Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger 
Undercard  Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez 
Undercard  Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn 
Undercard  Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio 

