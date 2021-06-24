World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Host Chicago Cubs on June 27 Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will host the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant in the exclusive, national game of the week on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the game over the airwaves on ESPN Radio.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Kevin Connors will host alongside Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian.

Weeknight baseball doubleheaders: College World Series and MLB action on ESPN

The first place San Francisco Giants and Buster Posey are in action both Tuesday and Thursday following ESPN’s ongoing coverage of the NCAA College World Series. The Giants visit the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. with Dave Flemming on the call alongside Mendoza. The Giants return Thursday at 10 p.m. as they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks and Eduardo Escobar. Mike Monaco will provide play-by-play commentary with analysts Doug Glanville and Kurkjian. Both games will be full national telecasts with no blackouts.

ESPN+ Games Every Day

In addition to Tuesday and Thursday games on ESPN, the Giants are featured as the ESPN+ MLB game of the day twice this week as they host the Oakland Athletics and Matt Olson on Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. ESPN+ continues to stream daily MLB games all season.

This week on the Baseball Tonight Podcast with Buster Olney, Rodriguez joins Olney to discuss classic moments of his career including winning the World Series in 2009, the infamous Jason Varitek fight and pushing Cal Ripken to shortstop in the All-Star Game. Plus, Rodriguez dives into his interest in the NBA and his friendship with Kobe Bryant.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Jun 27 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Tue, Jun 29 10 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Jul 1 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Monaco, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Jun 24 8 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins Fri, Jun 25 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Sat, Jun 26 10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Sun, Jun 27 4 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Mon, Jun 28 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Tue, Jun 29 8 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Wed, Jun 30 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

