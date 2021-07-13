ABC’S Exclusive Coverage of the 2021 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Continues this Week with Games 4 and 5

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV continues this week with Game 4 on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Suns, starring Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, lead the series 2-1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Game 5 is set for Saturday, July 17 at 9 p.m.

The broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Mike Breen, analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, and sideline reporter Malika Andrews will continue to call the action from the NBA Finals.  ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage with Ernesto Jerez, Fabricio Oberto and Sebastian Martinez Christensen.

NBA Countdown presented by Door Dash will lead into both games, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The shows will preview each game and feature exclusive player and executive interviews. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will join the cast ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday.

ESPN Radio’s national coverage of the games begin at 8:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher and analysts Doris Burke and Jon Barry. Kevin Winter will host ESPN Radio’s halftime and postgame shows with analysts P.J. Carlesimo and Monica McNutt. Commentator Stephen A. Smith will join the team at halftime.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will precede each game with one-hour shows, beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook platforms, as well as the ESPN App. Cassidy Hubbarth will host Hoop Streams with Kendrick Perkins and David Jacoby, featuring commentary from Christine Williamson, Treavor Scales, and Gary Striewski from ESPN Studios.

2021 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Platform(s)
Wed, July 14 8 p.m. Hoop Streams Presented by Door Dash Twitter, YouTube, ESPN App
  8:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Door Dash ABC, ESPN App
  9 p.m.  Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Sat, July 17 8 p.m. Hoop Streams Presented by Wingstop Twitter, YouTube, ESPN App
  8:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Door Dash ABC, ESPN App
  9 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

The Jump Presented by Credit Karma

The Jump, ESPN’s daily NBA news and discussion show, will continue its live telecasts from Milwaukee and Phoenix with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. Other analysts and reporters will join this week’s shows virtually including Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst. The shows will feature interview segments with players and special NBA guests including Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers and members of the 1971 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks team, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Abdul-Jabbar is scheduled to appear on Tuesday’s show and Robertson is expected to join Wednesday’s show. The Jump presented by Credit Karma airs at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, senior writer Zach Lowe investigates the third-year center Deandre Ayton’s meteoric ascent — maybe the fastest a big man has ever accomplished in the modern NBA.

-30-

