ACC Network’s Packer and Durham and The Huddle to be Live From NC State for 2021 Season Opener on September 2

ACC Network Studio Shows and Personalities to Preview South Florida at NC State on Thursday, Sept. 2

ACC Network studio shows and personalities will travel to Raleigh, N.C. for a full day of football coverage surrounding ACCN’s season opener – South Florida at NC State – on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Plans were announced today at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. while Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren appeared on set with Jordan Cornette and Eric Mac Lain during ACCN’s coverage.

Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will open the day with Packer and Durham from NC State on September 2, live from 7-10 a.m. delivering news and commentary from around the ACC.

Later that day, The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show featuring host Jordan Cornette, and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will set the table for the primetime matchup with a 90-minute pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. The quartet will be back at halftime and following the game to wrap up the day’s action from Raleigh.

Details surrounding set locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, South Florida at NC State leads off a packed Week 1 of football on ACCN with three straight days of action. Wake Forest opens its season on ACCN on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against Old Dominion. Boston College hosts Colgate to kick off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 4, followed by Pitt welcoming UMass to Heinz Field at 4 p.m., and Georgia Tech facing Northern Illinois for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football Presented by GEICO at 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle Preseason Specials Scheduled for July 28-30

ACCN will have three preseason The Huddle shows, July 28-30. Cornette along with Mac Lain and Richt will breakdown all of the storylines coming out of ACC Football Kickoff with The Huddle: Season Preview – Atlantic Division on July 28, The Huddle: Season Preview – Coastal Division on Thursday, July 29 and The Huddle: Season Predictions on Friday, July 30. All three specials will air at 8 p.m.

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.