ESPN Cover Story: Trey Mancini Debuts Today Across ESPN

From a young age, Mancini has always liked playing catch and running the bases, but nothing in the world made him happier than hitting. From his first 100ft home run in T-ball to 86 of them through his first four seasons with the Orioles, it was clear Mancini was trending toward becoming a star. But in March 2020, after a Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis, Mancini’s future in baseball and beyond became uncertain. A new relationship, along with the support of teammates and family, became a driving force in Mancini’s recovery, including six months of chemotherapy and rehab in the midst of a pandemic. This year, Mancini is back in the place he loves best, and even led the American League in RBIs through mid-May. His incredible comeback culminates with an appearance in tonight’s Home Run Derby, his first trip to All Star Week, where he will go out there and try to do what he’s always loved the most about playing baseball — mashing a pitch to a place where no one can touch it.

For this ESPN Cover Story, Kevin Van Valkenburg talks with Mancini about his return to the major leagues, the relationships that got him through it, and how he now thinks about his future, on and off the field.

