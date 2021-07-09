ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place Boston Red Sox at Second Place Tampa Bay Rays on August 1

ESPN today announced its game selection for the August 1 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: the first place Boston Red Sox will visit the second place Tampa Bay Rays in an American League East showdown. The telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available to stream on the ESPN App. It marks the first Rays appearance on Sunday Night Baseball since July 6, 2014.

Matt Vasgersian will provide commentary with analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney. The team will call the action from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Karl Ravech hosts the show with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

Additionally, the game will be available over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Audio from ESPN Radio’s coverage is also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that the August 8 edition of Sunday Night Baseball will air exclusively on ABC for the first time in the franchise’s 32-season history. The Chicago White Sox will visit the Chicago Cubs for the August 8 matchup.

For more information, including ESPN’s MLB Draft and T-Mobile Home Run Derby coverage plans, visit ESPN Press Room.

