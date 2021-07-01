ESPN’s NBA Conference Finals Game 6 Telecast – Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers – Up 64 Percent From Last Year

ESPN’s NBA Western Conference Finals Game 6 – the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals – averaged 5,856,000 viewers, up 64 percent from ESPN’s Conference Finals Game 6 last year between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, according to Nielsen. ESPN’s Game 6 coverage won the night across all of television, including in every key adult and male demo.

ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals generated an average viewership of 5,385,000 viewers across six games, up 33 percent from ESPN’s six-game NBA Eastern Conference Finals coverage last year.

Overall, ESPN and ABC’s NBA Playoffs viewership has averaged nearly four million viewers (3,955,000) across 33 games, including the NBA Play-In Tournament, up 34 percent year over year.

The 2021 NBA Finals are exclusively on ABC, starting next week. More information on the game schedule and coverage details will be issued in the coming days.

