Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV Airs Tonight – July 20 – at 9 p.m. ET Exclusively on ABC

The 2021 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV continues with Game 6 tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC as the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, look to close out the series against the Phoenix Suns, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will call the action from courtside with analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, and sideline reporter Malika Andrews. ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage with Ernesto Jerez, Fabricio Oberto and Sebastian Martinez Christensen.

If Milwaukee wins, Andrews will host the NBA Championship trophy ceremony on the court immediately following the game. If Phoenix wins tonight, the series concludes with Game 7 this Thursday, July 22, at 9 p.m. on ABC.

NBA Countdown presented by DoorDash will lead into the NBA Finals, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The show will preview the game, featuring exclusive player and executive interviews, and provide halftime reports.

ESPN Radio’s national coverage of the NBA Finals begins at 8:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher and analysts Doris Burke and Jon Barry. Kevin Winter will host ESPN Radio’s halftime and postgame shows with analysts P.J. Carlesimo and Monica McNutt. Commentator Stephen A. Smith will join the team at halftime.

An hour-long edition of SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will air tonight at 7:30 p.m. live from Fiserv Forum prior to Game 6. Smith will provide insight and commentary on the NBA Finals with special guests, including Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Michael Wilbon.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will precede Game 6 with a one-hour show, beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook platforms, as well as the ESPN App. Cassidy Hubbarth will host Hoop Streams with Kendrick Perkins and David Jacoby, featuring commentary from Christine Williamson, Treavor Scales, and Gary Striewski from ESPN Studios.

2021 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Platform(s) Tue, July 20 7:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. Hoop Streams Twitter, YouTube, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash ABC, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Thurs, July 22 7:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith *If Necessary ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. Hoop Streams *If Necessary Twitter, YouTube, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash *If Necessary ABC, ESPN App 9 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 7 *If Necessary ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

The Jump Presented by Credit Karma

The Jump, ESPN’s daily NBA news and discussion show, will continue its telecasts from the NBA Finals with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, featuring interview segments with players and special NBA guests. Milwaukee’s Middleton and Phoenix’s Booker joined Monday’s show to discuss their focus as they head into Game 6. The Jump presented by Credit Karma airs at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, in the first potential elimination game of these Finals, Senior NBA writer Zach Lowe dives deep into the matchup between the Bucks and Suns to diagnose how Milwaukee is on the verge of its first title in 50 years.

