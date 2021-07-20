On Deck: Chicago White Sox Visit Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell July 25

With both teams leading their division, the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson will visit the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, July 25, at 7 p.m. ET. Matt Vasgersian will provide commentary for the exclusive, national game of the week with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney. Alex Rodriguez will rejoin Vasgersian and Olney for the August 1 edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 6 p.m. with host Karl Ravech and analysts Tim Kurkjian and Doug Glanville, with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. In addition to Sunday’s action, ESPN Radio will also carry Saturday’s installment of the series at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 26, the first place the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts host the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 7 p.m. on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Ravech will be on the call with Kurkjian, former big leaguer Xavier Scruggs and reporter Marly Rivera. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Austin Meadows will host the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, Wednesday at 7 p.m., in a full national edition of Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN. Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian, and Rivera will provide commentary.

As the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaches, ESPN.com is providing daily breaking news and content, including a trade deadline preview from Passan. Additionally, the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney is available everywhere podcasts are streamed and downloaded.

All ESPN MLB programming and content is also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Jul 21 8 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Chicago Cubs* vs. St. Louis Cardinals Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Jul 24 6:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Sean Kelly, Chris Singleton ESPN Radio Sun, Jul 25 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Jul 26 7 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox* Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Xavier Scruggs, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Jul 28 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Tue, Jul 20 8 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Wed, Jul 21 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Thu, Jul 22 10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Fri, Jul 23 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Jul 24 10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Jul 25 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

-30-