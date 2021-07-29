On Deck: First Place Boston Red Sox Visit Second Place Tampa Bay Rays August 1 on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The first place Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will visit the second place Tampa Bay Rays and Nelson Cruz, August 1, on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. This marks the first Sunday Night Baseball appearance for the Rays since 2014. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary from Tropicana Field at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The telecast will also stream via the ESPN App and be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Two and a half games separate the Red Sox and Rays atop the American League East entering play on July 29. ESPN will exclusively televise the MLB American League Wild Card Game this October.

A 90-minute edition of Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, plus Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio. Sean Kelly and Marly Rivera will describe the action over the airwaves with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. The duo will also call Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Rays outing at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN Radio. The audio from the ESPN Radio broadcast is available to stream on the ESPN App.

Weeknight MLB action on ESPN

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visit the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto on the August 2 edition of Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call the full-national telecast at 7 p.m. The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldshmidt host the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman back-to-back nights on ESPN, both Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. Ravech will call both full-national telecasts, joined by Doug Glanville on Wednesday and Xavier Scruggs on Thursday.

Friday, August 6, the Phillies return to ESPN as they host the first place New York Mets and Pete Alonso at 7 p.m. Mike Monaco and Scruggs will provide commentary. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in both the New York and Philadelphia markets.

The Rays are in action again July 29 in the ESPN+ MLB game of the day as they host the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton at 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: MLB Trade Deadline Special

ESPN’s deep roster of MLB reporters and analysts will provide complete coverage of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline on Friday, July 30. ESPN will televise the Baseball Tonight: MLB Trade Deadline Special from 2-4:30 p.m., providing breaking news and analysis up to, and through, the Trade Deadline. Ravech will anchor the special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios with Olney, Kurkjian, Perez and Passan, plus MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel. Reporters Jesse Rogers, Marly Rivera, Alden Gonzalez and Joon Lee will also contribute from across the country.

ESPN.com continues to provide breaking news and buzz around the Trade Deadline on its Trade Deadline tracker. Now on ESPN.com, Passan outlines the latest trade storylines and Friday, ESPN writers will provide analysis around the best and worst moves following the 4 p.m. deadline.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sat, Jul 31 5:30 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sean Kelly, Marly Rivera ESPN Radio Sun, Aug 1 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Sean Kelly, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Aug 2 7 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug 4 8 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug 5 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug 6 7 p.m. New York Mets* vs. Philadelphia Phillies*

Presented by USAA Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Jul 29 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Jul 30 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Mon, Aug 2 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Tue, Aug 3 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Wed, Aug 4 12:30 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds Thu, Aug 5 3 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Fri, Aug 6 8:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

