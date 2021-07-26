Streaming Alert: ESPN Insiders, Analysts, Reporters to Prepare Fans for 2021 Football Season

Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, and more

16 expert panels, including eight sessions available only for ESPN+ subscribers

Fans can submit questions to be answered by panelists throughout the day

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

To help get fans ready for the 2021 football season, ESPN will stream tomorrow the ESPN+ Football Kickoff, an eight-hour series of 16 panel discussions with ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts – including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and more – diving deep into the players and stories making a difference this fall, while ESPN NFL Nation reporters break down each division in the league.

The 30-minute sessions will begin at 12 noon ET and continue through 8 p.m. ET. Every hour on the hour, during panels available for all fans to stream on ESPN.com or the ESPN App, ESPN NFL Nation reporters will discuss one of the league’s eight divisions. During the eight sessions on the half hour available only for ESPN+ subscribers, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts will provide their takes on a variety of pre-season topics.

Fan Video Question Submissions

Any fan can submit a video question on the Kickoff Question Submission page. All questions will be reviewed and may be answered by an ESPN NFL Insider, ESPN NFL analyst or ESPN NFL Nation reporter during the 16 sessions of the ESPN+ Football Kickoff.

Eight of the panels will be available to all fans and can be accessed here: Eight NFL Nation Panels

ESPN+ subscribers can watch all 16 expert panels here: ESPN+ Football Kickoff

ESPN+ Football Kickoff Schedule – Tuesday 7/27

Time (ET) Session Title | Panelists

12:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the AFC East | Mike Reiss, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Richard Cimini

12:30 pm Next Gen Film Room: Six Defining Plays of 2020* | Matt Bowen, Jeff Saturday

1:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the NFC East | John Keim, Tim McManus, Todd Archer, Jordan Raanan

1:30 pm Daily Wager’s Best Bets* | Kezirian, Anita Marks, Tyler Fulghum, Joe Fortenbaugh

2:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the AFC North | Brooke Prior, Ben Baby, Jake Trotter, Jamison Hensley

2:30 pm QB Shuffle: QBs with New Teams in 2021* | Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Matt Bowen, Todd McShay

3:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the NFC North | Courtney Cronin, Jeff Dickerson, Rob Demovsky, Eric Woodyard

3:30 pm Football Insiders: Around the League* | Jeremy Fowler, Kimberley Martin, Adam Schefter, Dan Graziano

4:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the AFC South | Mike Wells, Sarah Barshop, Turron Davenport, Michael DiRocco

4:30 pm Inside the Numbers that Matter* | Dan Graziano, Seth Walder, Mike Clay, Brian Burke

5:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the NFC South | Jenna Laine, Mike Triplett, Michael Rothstein, David Newton

5:30 pm Who’s Next: 2021’s Breakout Candidates* | Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Matt Bowen, Dan Orlovsky

6:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the AFC West | Paul Gutierrez, Adam Teicher, Jeff Legwold, Shelley Smith

6:30 pm Fantasy Focus Roundtable* | Field Yates, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, Eric Karabell

7:00 pm NFL Nation: State of the NFC West | Lindsey Thiry, Nick Wagoner, Brady Henderson, Josh Weinfuss

7:30 pm Monday Night Football Q&A* | Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, Steve Levy, Lisa Salters

* Available to stream only on ESPN+

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###